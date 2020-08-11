VIDA appoints digital health technology leader Karen Drexler to board of directors, underscoring focus on market expansion of AI solutions

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence, announced today that it is has appointed Karen Drexler to its board of directors, further expanding the company's leadership strength in digital health technology. Drexler's appointment comes at a critical time in healthcare, as the world continues to address the potential long-term lung health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. VIDA, with its suite of AI-powered lung intelligence solutions and analytics, is uniquely positioned to modernize lung and respiratory care for patients with or at risk of a variety of complex lung diseases.

"Karen has a stellar entrepreneurial and operating background in digital health technology, along with an impressive track record of commercial success," said Susan Wood, Ph.D., president and CEO of VIDA. "Her addition to the board will further fuel our market expansion during and beyond the COVID pandemic and bolster our mission to modernize lung care."

Drexler is an experienced leader with a long list of business achievements, receiving multiple independent accolades over the years for entrepreneurship and a 2018 recognition by Women's Inc. magazine as one of the "most influential corporate directors" for her role as board director of ResMed (NYSE: RMD). Drexler continues to serve on the board for ResMed, a market leader in digital health devices that track sleep and other respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD. She also serves on the board of Tivic Health and is a member of the Women Corporate Directors, National Association of Corporate Directors, and Stanford Women on Boards.

With 11 patents to her name, Drexler is an accomplished inventor, entrepreneur, and operational expert. She founded and led Amira Medical until its sale to Roche Diabetes Care and managed several functions within LifeScan until that company was acquired by Johnson and Johnson.

"Now more than ever, the world needs technology innovation that will modernize standards of care for lung disease," said Drexler. "I'm thrilled to join the VIDA board of directors at this pivotal time for the company and look forward to supporting VIDA as it works to evolve respiratory and lung care for current and future generations of patients."

Drexler, who earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Princeton University and a Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, is committed to supporting and advancing the careers of other entrepreneurs. She is active in Astia (www.astia.com) and Springboard (www.sb.co), nonprofit organizations that support female entrepreneurs, is a founding member of Astia Angels, and is an advisor for Springboard's Life Science and Women's Health Councils. Drexler is a guest lecturer at Stanford on topics related to medical device design and mobile health and is a mentor for the Stanford Biodesign Fellowship and StartX, the off-campus Stanford business accelerator.

VIDA's growing recognition as a leader in AI-based imaging is founded on its suite of software solutions, which empower healthcare organizations and physicians in the fight against lung and respiratory disease. In the first half of 2020, VIDA has been recognized as a leader in AI for healthcare by Forbes, Frost & Sullivan, Healthcare Technology Report, and others. In addition, Wood was recently named one of the "Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2020," by The Healthcare Technology Report.

About VIDA

VIDA modernizes lung and respiratory care, empowering healthcare organizations and physicians to improve patient outcomes, streamline care coordination and drive efficiencies through a comprehensive approach, proven quality and clinical leadership. Through quantitative data intelligence and impactful visualizations, VIDA helps physicians manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and now, COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed and TGA registered for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada, and Australia. Learn more at vidalung.ai.

