VIDA Joins Nuance AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging To Deliver Lung Analytics Solutions to Radiologists and Care Teams

CORALVILLE, Iowa, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in pulmonary imaging analytics, today announced it has joined the Nuance AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging as a technology partner. With this agreement, VIDA's LungPrint® Discovery analysis will be available through the Nuance AI Marketplace to 70 percent of all radiologists across more than 6,000 connected healthcare facilities.

LungPrint Discovery is a fully automated AI-powered analysis of an inspiratory chest CT scan, which provides a quick flag of lung density abnormalities that may be indicative of emphysema or interstitial lung disease. LungPrint includes a novel, patent-pending airway visualization capability to increase the quality, precision and efficiency in reviewing and reporting lung CT abnormalities.

"VIDA is laser focused on improving patient outcomes through enhanced information and radiologist efficiency," said Susan A. Wood, PhD, CEO of VIDA. "We are excited to be contributing to Nuance's AI Marketplace, bringing greater precision, personalization, and prediction into the hands of radiologists, and in turn, providing more value to the pulmonary clinician."

AI applications can be accessed via the Nuance AI Marketplace, a convenient, one-stop-shop storefront portal that allows AI developers to easily deploy and market their medical imaging algorithms. The AI Marketplace also enables subscribers (healthcare imaging providers) to view, access, test and deploy algorithms they are interested in. As a result of the tight integration between Nuance's PowerScribe One, the industry's most widely used and trusted radiology reporting platform, and the data and images produced by these AI algorithms, radiologists can continue to work using their existing viewer and reporting solutions without the need to change current reporting processes.

About VIDA

VIDA is focused on transforming pulmonary care through intelligence. Powered by a unique combination of AI and quality-controlled image analysis services, VIDA's solution aims to provide greater precision and personalization to lung care with its tailored quantitative insights for the treatment and diagnosis of a range of lung diseases, including cancer, emphysema, airway obstructive diseases, asthma and interstitial lung disease. LungPrint® is part of the VIDA|vision® Software Suite and available for clinical use in the USA, EU, Canada and Australia. More at: vidalung.ai.

