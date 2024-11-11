VIDA SHOES INTERNATIONAL, INC. ACQUIRES LUXURY LIFESTYLE BRAND AQUATALIA®

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Shoes International, Inc. ( www.vidagroup.com ), a leader in the women's, children's and men's footwear industry, proudly announced today that it has acquired luxury fashion brand, Aquatalia®, from ADJHA Aquatalia LLC. The transaction was consummated on September 26, 2024.

Established in 1994 and crafted in Italy, Aquatalia is renowned for the finest combination of fashion, craftsmanship and comfort in luxury footwear - celebrating "functional luxury, versatile style and wearability".

"With Aquatalia's rich history of style and craftsmanship, Vida Shoes International views it as the ideal addition to expand our portfolio within the luxury fashion industry, complementing our established luxe brands, Andre Assous and Bruno Magli. We take great pride in being a world-class company across multiple footwear categories. Bringing Aquatalia into our family of brands enhances our position within the women's category, allowing us to reach even more fashion-minded consumers. We are excited to build upon and strengthen our relationships with retailers in the luxury segment while increasing our sourcing presence with Europe's finest factories," said Solomon Dabah, President of Vida Shoes International.

"Aquatalia is a significant opportunity for Vida to grow our top of the pyramid product offerings. It has a heritage luxury waterproof product with a loyal customer base, and we plan to expand from that platform," said Gabe Safdeye, Senior Executive Vice President of Vida Shoes International. "We think we've acquired one of the great gems in the attainable luxury space."

ABOUT VIDA SHOES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Vida Shoes International, Inc. designs, sources, markets and distributes fashion-forward and outdoor adventure footwear for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Jambu®, JBU®, J Sport® and Andre Assous®, Vida is a licensee of various brands, including BCBG®, Bruno Magli®, Splendid®, Kenneth Cole®, Stride Rite®, Carter's®, Merrell® Kids, Saucony® Kids, Kurt Geiger® and OshKosh B'Gosh®. Vida also designs and sources products under private labels brands for various retailers. Vida's wholesale distribution includes department stores, independent retailers, specialty stores, national chains and mass merchants. In addition, Vida does direct ecommerce business for Stride Rite, Merrell Kids, Saucony Kids, Jambu, JBU, J Sport, Bruno Magli and Andre Assous. Learn more at www.vidagroup.com.

ABOUT AQUATALIA

Since its creation in 1994, Aquatalia footwear adheres to the tradition of meticulous Italian shoemaking. Aquatalia offers the finest combination of fashion, quality and comfort in luxury footwear and is the first to mix distinctive Italian design with innovative weatherproof and stain-resistant technology. Bridging the gap between fashion and function, Aquatalia sets a new standard in fine footwear and accessories.

