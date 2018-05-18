VIDA Strengthens its Solution for Endobronchial Lung Volume Reduction (ELVR) Planning with Notice of Allowance for New Patent and Release of VIDA|vision® 2.1

VIDA's analysis goes beyond a global fissure assessment to provide highly precise regional fissure analyses, and AI-powered predictions to locally characterize disease. Localized patient fissure features may be spatially mapped to and compared against those in a database of both responders and non-responders of a procedure, providing clinicians with valuable insights aimed to better inform clinical decisions.

VIDA also released VIDA|vision® 2.1, which features enhancements to the Lung Volume Analysis workflow for ELVR treatment selection and planning. With streamlined data exchange, improved algorithmic automations, and flexible delivery of results, VIDA continues to expand its leadership position as a pulmonary analytics provider.

"These solution advances are encouraging validation of our ongoing effort to bring greater precision and personalization to clinical care," said Susan A. Wood, Ph.D., CEO of VIDA. "With a rich database, ever-learning algorithms, and strong clinical validation, we are optimally positioned to introduce game-changing predictive analytics into the ELVR care path and beyond. It is a terrific advance for chronic lung patients."

The pending patent strengthens VIDA's existing intellectual property portfolio, particularly within the field of fissure analytics and ELVR treatment selection. US patent 9,390,498, titled "Visualization and Characterization of Pulmonary Lobar Fissures," covers a framework for computing and displaying fissure integrity, a measure which serves as a surrogate for collateral ventilation. Additionally, US Patent 9,504,529, covers "Treatment Outcome Prediction for Lung Volume Reduction Procedures."

About VIDA

VIDA is focused on improving pulmonary care with advanced analytics. Powered by a unique combination of AI and quality-controlled image analysis services, VIDA's solution aims to provide greater precision and personalization across a range of lung diseases including cancer, emphysema, airway obstructive diseases, and asthma. More at www.vidadiagnostics.com.

