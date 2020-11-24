VIDA, UnityPoint Health join forces to modernize lung and respiratory care with agreement to implement AI-powered lung intelligence solutions across the UnityPoint Health system

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence, announced today that it has signed an agreement with UnityPoint Health to implement VIDA's AI-powered lung intelligence and imaging solutions across the UnityPoint Health system.

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's leading integrated delivery networks, with 21 hospitals and more than 400 physician clinics in both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. They are the most recent healthcare organization to partner with VIDA, benefitting from the company's leading-edge solutions that advance clinical practice across lung patient populations.

"VIDA's clinical leadership in lung analysis is unmatched. The insights provided by their solutions will empower our team to streamline care coordination, drive efficiencies, and improve outcomes for all patients with or at-risk of developing respiratory conditions," said Matthew Kuhn, M.D., Diagnostic Radiology, UnityPoint Health.

VIDA's comprehensive suite of AI-powered, lung intelligence solutions gives clinicians quantitative data and impactful visualizations to aid in the management of all major lung diseases, including asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), lung cancer, COVID-19, and more. VIDA solutions integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, providing clarity at point of care and delivering greater precision in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of lung and respiratory diseases. The agreement to implement VIDA at an enterprise-wide level comes on the heels of a successful evaluation at UnityPoint Health locations in Cedar Rapids, IA and Peoria, IL.

"UnityPoint Health is aligned with our mission to modernize lung and respiratory care. Their adoption of VIDA solutions systemwide demonstrates their leadership and conviction to advancing clinical best practices and improving outcomes for patients in the communities they serve," said Susan Wood, Ph.D., president and CEO, VIDA. "This partnership underscores our commercial momentum and the scalability of our solutions to meet the dynamic needs of enterprise healthcare organizations."

VIDA recently received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for enhancements to its LungPrint solution, including automated deep learning-based lung and lobe segmentation algorithms. This clearance further validated the quality and clinical efficacy of VIDA's AI-powered lung intelligence solutions.

VIDA has been recognized as a leader in AI for healthcare by Forbes, Frost & Sullivan, and others. In addition, Wood was named one of the "Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2020," by The Healthcare Technology Report.

About VIDA

VIDA modernizes lung and respiratory care, empowering healthcare organizations and physicians to improve patient outcomes, streamline care coordination and drive efficiencies through a comprehensive approach, proven quality, and clinical leadership. Through quantitative data intelligence and impactful visualizations, VIDA helps physicians manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), lung cancer, and now, COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed and TGA registered for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada, and Australia. Learn more at vidalung.ai.

