VIDAA and Intertrust Partner to Deliver Direct-to-TV Broadcast Content Protected with ExpressPlay XCA™

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDAA and Intertrust ExpressPlay today announced the availability of VIDAA SMART OS-powered Hisense smart TVs preloaded with Intertrust's ExpressPlay XCATM content security for broadcast TV protection. This joint solution enables secure direct-to-TV broadcasting using a cloud-based content protection solution that meets the requirements of premium content owners without requiring additional consumer devices such as set-top boxes (STB) or conditional access modules (CAM).

Based on the open-standard Marlin DRM technology, ExpressPlay® XCA is a cloud-based broadcast security solution that enables significant cost reductions and market efficiencies for broadcasters and pay-TV operators. The solution pre-integrates the XCA client into Hisense smart TVs that supports the security requirements for all types of broadcast TV delivery. This client meets the Enhanced Content Protection requirements from MovieLabs including Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and Secure Video Path (SVP). The joint solution enables satellite, cable, and IPTV operators to adopt a converged security strategy to deliver premium/UHD content directly to smart TVs without the need for additional consumer premise equipment.

VIDAA SMART OS is a Linux-based operating system that provides consumers with a full suite of smart TV features as well as linear and streaming content options with more than 200 fully integrated apps.

"We are pleased and honored to partner with VIDAA and Hisense to help broadcasters securely deliver premium TV programs directly to Hisense smart TVs that are ExpressPlay XCA enabled," said Kenny Huang, General Manager, Greater China, at Intertrust. "This solution will transform the user experience for viewers who can enjoy their favorite broadcast content using a smart TV based Operator App (OpApp) similar to the OTT streaming apps they are already familiar with."

"Creating a reliable and secure environment is key in ensuring a trustworthy relationship with the users, who are at the center of VIDAA's development," said Guy Edri, EVP VIDAA. "With its extensive knowledge and experience in content protection, Intertrust is the perfect partner to help create this intuitive environment to securely enjoy broadcast TV."

By transitioning content protection functionality from external devices to smart TVs, ExpressPlay XCA plugs the HDMI security vulnerability exploited by so-called HDMI strippers. These devices, which illegally circumvent the content protection between a receiver and TV set, are now useless since the content remains encrypted until it reaches the SoC built into the smart TV where it is safely decrypted in a controlled environment. This protects revenue for both rights holders and video service providers.

ExpressPlay XCA is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite, which also includes a cloud-based and studio trusted multi-DRM service, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform.

About Intertrust ExpressPlay

Intertrust ExpressPlay offers robust protection and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of live and VOD content, enhanced by a rich partner ecosystem. The cloud based ExpressPlay Media Security Suite features the world-leading ExpressPlay multi-DRM service, ExpressPlay XCA broadcast security solution, and ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy and Watermarking services, with proven scalability in the largest OTT streaming platforms globally. ExpressPlay DRM Offline enables secure streaming of premium content through an offline multi-DRM platform. Additional information is available at www.expressplay.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About VIDAA

VIDAA Smart OS is a Linux-based open smart TV operating system. The independent company VIDAA USA was established in 2019, and it has - in just two years - become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA introduced a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. As of May 2021, the most advanced version on the market is VIDAA U5, which saw further improvements in user experience by implementing Google Assistant capabilities, its own voice service, the new VIDAA remote control smartphone application, as well as advertising and billing services in select markets. VIDAA is preinstalled on new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense. For more information, visit www.vidaa.com and follow VIDAA on Facebook.com/vidaatv, Twitter, and Instagram at @vidaatv.

