VidaCap Launches First Range of Adaptogenic Mushroom Blends in Capsule Form

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. supplements label VidaCap has announced the launch of a new range of adaptogenic mushroom extracts from several different species of fungus, including Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, Reishi, Maitake, and Cordyceps. Some suggest that these various fungi species hold promise in terms of offering benefits related to stress, immunity, fatigue, and even mental clarity/brain fog.

Anecdotally, the therapeutic potential of these (and other) fungus species has long been known. However, it is unclear to what extent the active compounds in raw mushrooms are bioavailable (i.e. usable) to humans. In capsule form, however, VidaCap suggests that active fungi compounds - compounds like polysaccharides, terpenes, and phenolics - are more readily "accessible" to the body.

"People across the world have been using these different types of fungi for millenia," says VidaCap co-founder Jeff Yauck. "It's not been until recently however that we're figuring out how to use and take full advantage of the compounds that are actually in the mushrooms - compounds that are found deep within the mushroom's mycelium and fruiting body."

What VidaCap has done, according to Yauck, is harness the therapeutic potential of these sought after species into simple, easy-to-use daily capsules.

"Cooking with raw forms of these mushrooms is one thing," says Yauck. "We all love a good sautéed maitake recipe - but when you cook with mushrooms, there's potential you're destroying the therapeutic action of the active compounds. What our team has done is tried to extract the compounds and optimize their bioavailability in convenient daily-use capsules."

Clinical studies are to date lacking for most adaptogenic mushroom species, but recent publications do suggest an array of potential health benefits - including benefits related to immune health and brain function .

"The specific arrangement of polysaccharides, terpenes, and other active compounds in some of these species of fungi is extraordinary," says Yauck. "Already, we're hearing from customers that their brain fog is being lifted, they're feeling sharper and more focused, and they're feeling more energized as a whole."

VidaCap mushroom capsules are available for order now online via the company's official website, www.VidaCap.com .

