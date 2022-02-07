VidaFair Film Festival Announces Industry Innovation: Accepted Filmmakers to Earn Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VidaFair, a new pay-per-stream video platform, has opened submissions for their first VidaFair Film Festival (VFF), inviting filmmakers to submit now until April 22.

Filmmakers Timothy Blackwood & Jerome Conquest discuss monetizing the short film "The Conqueror" on VidaFair.com Submissions for the VidaFair Film Festival Open Now until April 22

"Our mission for the VidaFair Film Festival is to celebrate filmmakers with not only critical acclaim, but also monetization," said VidaFair founder Bob Bowdon. "This innovation will allow admitted filmmakers to generate revenue based on their own pricing criteria. We believe part of empowering filmmakers is to expand their abilities to finance great work. Talented artists deserve fair compensation just as much as critical acclaim."

VFF categories are best narrative feature (40-150 minutes), best documentary feature (40-150 minutes), best narrative short (3-40 minutes), best documentary short (3-40 minutes), and best music video. One from each category will be chosen for the VFF Best Awards, based on jury determinations, and screened at a VFF Awards, June 7, 2022, at the Austin Film Society Cinema, Austin, TX. Separately, one film from each category will be chosen for VFF Audience Awards, based on online responses.

Submission entry fees start at $30 and are now open until the February 28 early deadline, followed by a March 31 late deadline and an April 22 extended deadline.

Winners will be notified on April 27 and the online film festival will be available for streaming on VidaFair.com from May 1 through May 31.

Full festival rules and details are available on the Film Freeway website .

"Filmmakers monetizing their work isn't greed, it's fairness," Bowdon added. "And just as artistic painters are free to set the prices for their work based on all kinds of factors known only to them, why shouldn't filmmakers? The streaming age allows filmmakers full agency and flexibility in the pricing of their work as never before, from micropayments on up. The principle of empowering filmmakers financially through new technology deserves attention, and the VidaFair Film Festival was created to give it."

About VidaFair

Launched in the fall of 2021, VidaFair is a new pay-per-stream video platform based on fair pricing and simple transactions between creators and audience. Content creators set their own fee for 24-hour video stream rentals of their work, including the option of micropayment pricing. Founded by veteran broadcast journalist and filmmaker Bob Bowdon, VidaFair represents a significant paradigm shift in the monetization of film. VidaFair payments are purely a la carte for filmmakers and viewers alike, meaning there are no subscriptions, and each VidaFair purchase must be authorized individually. Visit Vidafair.com , or see VidaFair's social media feeds on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Sabrina Chapman

540.514.0638

[email protected]

SOURCE VidaFair