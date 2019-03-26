Vidanta Cruises to Set New Standard in Luxury Cruising

MEXICO CITY, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidanta, Grupo Vidanta's luxury vacationing brand, today announced its entry into cruising, transforming the industry by bringing new levels of luxury, comfort, and exclusivity to the Mexican coastline. Vidanta Cruises' first ship, Vidanta Elegant, will welcome members and guests aboard later this year, with its first voyage in the fall of 2019. This endeavor further distinguishes Grupo Vidanta as the only provider of luxury accommodations in Mexico operating both on land and sea.

Vidanta Cruises' first ship, Vidanta Elegant, will welcome members and guests aboard later this year. The Vidanta Elegant has 149 beautiful staterooms and suites and a one-to-one passenger-to-crew ratio.

The launch of Vidanta Cruises marks Mexico's first-ever luxury cruise line. Voyage itineraries are currently being finalized and will provide access to routes that no other cruise line is offering. Through Vidanta Cruises, guests will experience the high-end luxury lifestyle of Vidanta, combined with the freedom and fulfillment of a cruise vacation.

"Vidanta is proud to bring a revolutionary new approach to cruising," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "We have built a legacy 45 years in the making based on the extraordinary luxury and personalized service offered by our resort vacations. Now we're extending that legacy to the open sea while utilizing our unique perspective as a Mexican company to give access to the hidden gems of the coastline and rarely offered transformative cultural experiences."

Vidanta Cruises' maiden vessel, Vidanta Elegant, promises an unprecedented level of luxury. After acquiring a ship, Vidanta stripped and rebuilt it from the hull up, performing bespoke construction throughout. With the help of the best maritime engineers and architects in the world, including industry leader SMC Design, Vidanta Elegant will provide guests with an exceptionally sophisticated and stylish experience.

Boasting 149 beautiful staterooms and suites and a one-to-one passenger-to-crew ratio, Vidanta Elegant is a modern masterpiece of privacy and exclusivity. Each of the accommodations reflects comfort, style and spaciousness with stunning exterior views. By reducing the number of cabins, Vidanta was able to not only create a more intimate experience, but also to create sizable and striking accommodations more generous than suite-level units on traditional cruises. Guests will also enjoy the attentive service of a Personal Concierge assigned to their cabin available to attend to their every need.

At 153 meters long and 15,396 gross tons, the ship is also outfitted with six public decks and dining areas, 11 bars and lounges, an entertainment venue, a full-service spa and fitness center, a top deck pool and several jacuzzis. In order to create a dining experience that is second to none, Vidanta Elegant will feature two highly awarded culinary veterans as its signature chefs: Chef Eric Pansu, named Best Chef in France, and Pastry Chef Pascal Molines, named Best Pastry Chef in France and World Pastry Chef Champion.

The onboard amenities and services will ensure a relaxing and entertaining voyage while the destination excursions will showcase some of Mexico's best-kept secrets, including unique experiences and explorations of local culture and tradition. With an exceptionally exclusive sailing capacity of 298 passengers, guests will never have to worry about crowds or lines.

Vidanta Cruises will also offer a game-changing new benefit that will allow guests to experience the luxury of Vidanta both on land and at sea. With just one check-in, travelers will be able to seamlessly split their trip between Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta and Vidanta Elegant, giving them access to the best of both a cruise and resort vacation.

More information on itineraries, voyage length, destinations and cruising dates will be released as they are confirmed. For regular updates and more information on Vidanta's destination vacation options, please visit Vidanta.com.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the "Best Companies to Work for in Mexico," the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2018 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

Grupo Vidanta announced the introduction of The Estates in 2019, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences and will also expand into luxury cruise travel with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises in Fall 2019.

For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com

