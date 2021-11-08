Vidanta Vallarta to Host the PGA Tour in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its commitment to progress and growth within Mexico, Grupo Vidanta—the leading luxury tourism and golf course developer in Latin America—will host the PGA Tour for the Mexico Open, from April 25 to May 1, 2022, at Vidanta Vallarta—one of its most spectacular and innovative resorts, located on Banderas Bay and home to the Vidanta Vallarta golf course.

As one of the most exciting emerging golf markets in the world, Mexico will have the honor of hosting the preeminent international professional golf organization and showcasing the country's astonishing natural beauty, its considerable tourism offerings, and the warmth of its people throughout the event. Vidanta Vallarta will offer participating players—many considered the very best in the sport—the extraordinary opportunity to play in paradise on its first-class facilities, including beautiful and challenging courses designed by golf professionals and featuring incomparable views of Nayarit and Jalisco.

"The opportunity to host the PGA Tour's Mexico Open is an incredible one and will generate innumerable economic opportunities throughout all of Banderas Bay, including in Nayarit and Jalisco. It will not only benefit area hotels, but also taxi drivers, local restaurant staffs, tour guides, and small- and medium-sized local businesses, all of whom have demonstrated their resilience in the face of challenge over the last two years and are now ready to welcome golf lovers from all over the world," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "We are looking forward to hosting the 132 golfers from over 30 different countries participating in this tournament, to Vidanta Vallarta. I am sure that all of us in the tourism industry in Banderas Bay will take advantage of this great opportunity to show the world the beauty of Mexico, its distinct luxury, and, above all, the great hearts of our people."

The Mexico Open will feature the most important golfers, including Carlos Ortiz, Vidanta Resorts ambassador and the first Mexican to win during the PGA Tour since 1978. Ortiz has been a major player in both the national and international world of golf and has helped promote Mexico as a potential host for international golf events such as this.

"When I think about the adventure it has been to reach this moment in my professional career, I could not possibly be more grateful and excited to be part of the Vidanta family and contribute to the growth and success of such an incredible sport in my home country," said Carlos Ortiz, Mexican professional golfer and Vidanta Resorts ambassador.

About Vidanta Vallarta

Recognized as one of the 'Best hotels in Mexico' and one of the 'Best hotels in the world' by the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards, Vidanta Vallarta showcases the most extensive offerings of all of Grupo Vidanta's resorts. It provides one of the most luxurious experiences in all of Mexico with its impeccable architecture and design, as well as a wide variety of options including 40 bars and restaurants, 6 resort hotels, 2 world-class spas, a shopping center, 3 golf courses and a golf academy, an entertainment center, and countless swimming pools. It is also home to a host of new projects that are revolutionizing the tourism industry as we know it, including Beachland, a completely renovated beachfront area that represents a true oasis of gourmet dining and up-scale leisure; SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first ever beach resort gondola; The Estates, the new standard of luxury in the hospitality industry; and VidantaWorld, a series of immersive 'Dream Parks', unlike anything ever before offered.

About Grupo Vidanta:

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with eight distinct brands including The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Tao Group Hospitality to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the upcoming expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises. For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com.

