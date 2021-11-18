VidaNyx Expands Team with 26-Year Industry Veteran Leading Outreach Efforts for Digital Transformation of Government and Nonprofit Agencies

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VidaNyx is excited to announce its hiring of Carrie Paschall, former Chief Investigative Officer at the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center (DCAC), to support increased demand for VidaNyx's leading video evidence platform following the announcement of VidaNyx's video evidence Innovation Award for expanding service for U.S. attorneys across the country.

Carrie Paschall

Paschall has been recognized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for her service and commitment to the field of child abuse. Her role as VidaNyx's senior sales manager will allow her to lead with firsthand experience in digital video evidence transformation across law enforcement, prosecution, defense counsel, child protection, victim advocacy, medical and mental health fields. In her 26 years of investigative leadership, she has testified in more than 70 court proceedings, both civil and criminal and often as an expert witness, and has interviewed more than 5,500 survivors of child abuse and sexual assault. Prior to her efforts in child advocacy, Paschall spent 14 years in the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office in Fort Worth, Texas after beginning her career in Child Protective Services.



"We have valued our work with Carrie tremendously as a national leader and partner, and we are thrilled to bring her onto the team to expand our capacity to meet the incredible video evidence needs in legal services, child advocacy, and child protection," said Sara Boyd, VidaNyx Inc. CEO. "She has personally sat in several seats around the criminal justice table that we know will enrich each of our customers' experiences, regardless of their agency type."

"It's a privilege to contribute the culmination of my decades of experience in investigative services, child advocacy, prosecution, and child protection to build systems at scale that advance justice and healing," said Paschall. "As a customer myself, I was a huge fan of VidaNyx's leading edge innovation, partnership approach, and people orientation so much so I am now eager to support others moving toward a markedly better video evidence experience."

As the nation's leading secure video evidence platform in use by over 19,000 professionals in over 5,000 government and nonprofits agencies to secure, store, manage and review video and digital evidence, VidaNyx has saved $12 million for agencies involved in child abuse cases and over 60,000 hours in law enforcement time to procure evidence.

VidaNyx's video platform, equipped with military-grade security, accelerates speed to justice and access to critical evidence for leading legal and social service organizations nationwide, saving up to 90% of the cost of traditional video evidence processing and supporting up to 67% faster case preparation.

About VidaNyx

VidaNyx (pronounced Vee-DA-Nix) is mission-driven to be the global leader in digital evidence management. Its cloud-based solution was built to control, store, analyze and share forensic videos and other forms of digital evidence to serve the needs of agencies that protect victims and support criminal justice. Trusted by over 5,000 agencies throughout the US, VidaNyx is easy to use, HIPAA Compliant and VOCA approved. Customers include government agencies, nonprofits and social service organizations. VidaNyx was originally created in 2018 to serve the needs of child advocacy centers in the protection of children. Today, VidaNyx services Law Enforcement, Child Protective Services, Prosecution, Children's Advocacy Centers, Defense, Victim Advocacy, Mental Health and other partners through its secure video evidence software as a service platform. For more information, visit vidanyx.com.

