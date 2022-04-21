VidaNyx Protects Over 100,000 Child Abuse Survivors′ Forensic Interviews

Milestone is reached during Child Abuse Prevention month

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VidaNyx, a leading evidence management platform, has surpassed a major milestone of having supported teams to protect over 100,000 child survivors of abuse and sexual assault nationwide. The company's SaaS tool supports over 240 children's advocacy centers and over 7,000 investigative agencies with military-grade security. Multi-disciplinary teams investigating crimes against children easily view, share, and store child forensic interview videos within the cloud, enabling speed to justice for survivors and their families.

"VidaNyx and its partner organizations are committed to a new standard for how video recordings of child survivors sharing their truths are securely handled and stored by our child welfare and legal systems," said Sara Boyd, VidaNyx CEO. "The legacy process of using DVDs, which is still being used by many jurisdictions nationwide, contributes to delays in the child's healing and the pursuit of justice. Cases have been reported where these recordings on DVDs have gotten into the wrong hands resulting in mistrials, retraumatization of the child, and in the worst scenarios, loss of life."

According to the National Children's Alliance, in 2021 there were 386,191 children helped by child advocacy centers in the United States. The alarming statistic demonstrates that child abuse, particularly child sexual assault, is growning in intensity and complexity - a tragic reality hidden during the pandemic of the last two years.

Since 2018, VidaNyx has saved over $17 million for agencies involved in child abuse cases and over 81,000 hours in law enforcement time to procure evidence. The product supports more than 25,000 professionals and has saved organizations up to 90% of the cost of traditional video evidence processing, resulting in up to 67% faster case preparation. In 2022, VidaNyx's platform expanded to also serve the specialized needs of prosecutors, child protective services, and law enforcement agencies.

"As a parent of a survivor, I know how important it is for a child to feel safe and secure in sharing the truth with strangers…(and) how frightening the entire process can be after the truth is known. As a school-based Law Enforcement Officer, I know the integrity of evidence is vital for justice to be served," said Rosamond Doiron in VidaNyx's Protect Survivor Stories Pledge.

VidaNyx (pronounced Vee-DA-Nix) is mission-driven to be the global leader in digital evidence management through a secure video evidence software as a service platform. The cloud-based solution controls, stores, analyzes and shares digital evidence to serve the needs of agencies that protect victims and support criminal justice. Trusted by over 7,000 agencies throughout the US, VidaNyx is easy to use, HIPAA Compliant and VOCA approved. For more information, visit vidanyx.com.

