VidaNyx Scales to Serve 11,000 US Agencies with Tech CEO at the Helm

Nebraska-based SaaS innovator VidaNyx taps accomplished tech executive and community leader Ben Jackson as head of digital evidence platform for criminal investigations

OMAHA, Neb., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VidaNyx Inc., industry-leading govtech evidence platform used by over 11,000 US agencies, announces technology veteran Ben Jackson as CEO. Since 2018, VidaNyx has protected over 200,000 victims and survivors of violent crime, and assisted 45,000 members of law enforcement, prosecutors, hospitals and child advocacy organizations with evidence management. VidaNyx has digitally transformed prosecution and social service agencies nationwide, saving over $31 million in public and nonprofit expenses, replacing outdated DVDs and manual processes with state-of-the-art software.

VidaNyx CEO Ben Jackson, alongside VidaNyx investor, Sara Boyd (left) and VidaNyx Co-Founder, Shelly Cano Kurtz (right) in Ashland, NE. Ben Jackson, VidaNyx CEO.

"Our teams are building best-in-class technology for those on the front lines of justice - enabling easier to use, faster, more reliable and more secure evidence management," said Ben Jackson, VidaNyx CEO. "The stakes have never been higher for justice in this country and I am incredibly honored to be a part of a team that is driving the solution. Together, we are creating tech for good by protecting evidence and giving real-time visibility to agencies so they can manage cases with laser precision."

After years protecting the most sensitive evidence in child abuse cases including forensic interviews with children, VidaNyx is now positioned to protect all criminal cases in the US. VidaNyx Pro allows agencies to send, receive and manage evidence with digital and AI-powered tools to enhance assessment with military-grade security. The powerful, user-friendly platform helps prosecution offices modernize discovery processes for audio and video files from dash cameras, doorbell cameras, security systems, and mobile devices. VidaNyx enables legal teams to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently to accelerate justice.

VidaNyx employs HIPAA-trained professionals providing custom consultations with targeted solutions for prosecutors, law enforcement and child protection professionals harnessing the power of AI and tech for good, to track chain of custody, apply instant closed captioning and facilitate e-discovery.

"We built VidaNyx to have a lasting impact for victims while helping first responders and legal teams expedite justice," said Shelly Cano Kurtz, Co-Founder & Secretary of the Board. "As a long-standing advocate for survivors of crime, Ben Jackson is already making a difference in creating a culture of excellence with a focus on innovation."

Ben Jackson is a natural-born leader who started his first company at just 22 years old. He went on to become a high-energy serial entrepreneur, investor and executive, leading many organizational divisions to build scalable revenue operations for high-growth companies including LinkedIn, TigerPaw Software, FBC (acquired by Love's Capital) and Flywheel (acquired by WP Engine). For the last 8 years, Ben has been a trained volunteer for a nonprofit focused on eradicating child sex trafficking, while being an active mentor for local startups, investment funds and ecosystem development initiatives.

VidaNyx's software as a service platform is used by local, regional and federal agencies in 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to offering cutting edge evidence and investigation collaboration tools, VidaNyx provides clients peer support, building innovative standards and practices. Visit www.vidanyx.com for unparalleled evidence capture, transport and safeguarding to protect what matters.

About VidaNyx

VidaNyx (pronounced VEE-da-Nix) is an easy-to-use, affordable, and secure evidence management software that helps accelerate justice by simplifying discovery with digital evidence and case investigation preparations with custom-built solutions serving US attorneys, law enforcement, child advocacy centers and Title IX offices. VidaNyx Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

