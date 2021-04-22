Vidaris Completes Acquisition of Flatiron Consulting Group

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of New York's leading building envelope consultants – Vidaris, Inc. and Flatiron Consulting Group, Inc. – have successfully completed the transaction to merge. The deal closed on April 9, 2021.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Vidaris is a leading TIC (testing, inspection and certification) consultancy focused on assurance services, building design, efficiency and dispute resolution in the construction, real estate, infrastructure and industrial fields, serving as an independent third–party advisor for leading developers, property owners, industrial operators, utilities, architects and engineers. The Company's multidisciplinary, highly technical and integrated service offering includes three major segments: (i) Architectural Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ATIC »); (ii) Dispute Resolution (« DR »); and (iii) Engineering Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ETIC ») on both existing and new assets.

Jeffrey Somerlot, who had previously worked with Vidaris for more than 13 years, has rejoined Vidaris and has been appointed President, leading the combined building envelope team and ATIC service line for the firm, said: "I am delighted to be able to confirm the successful merger of Flatiron and Vidaris. What started as an aspiration has become a reality. The coming together of two great companies to create a world-class business will allow us to continue to exceed our clients' expectations, innovate a best-of-breed holistic approach, and ensure that we continue to be a great place to work for our people, while attracting the best talent in the industry."

"We are very pleased to reach today's milestone and to welcome the talented Flatiron team to the Vidaris family," said Marc Weissbach, Vidaris' Chief Executive Officer. "Together we will deliver high-value service offerings to our customers and the marketplace."

Vidaris announced that it had signed a merger agreement with Flatiron in Q4 2020. As a result of the completion of the merger, Flatiron has joined Vidaris.

Vidaris is a provider of specialty consulting services within the architecture, engineering and construction industries focusing on high-performance buildings and specialty structures. Including Vidaris' network of affiliate companies – LPI, CBI Consulting, C2G International, Synergen Consulting International, David Pattillo & Associates, Construction Project Analytics Group, Veritas Advisory Group, and Helmes & Co. – all of which are part of the SOCOTEC Group – the Company has over 350 highly regarded professionals in 21 offices providing solutions within six closely-integrated and holistic services: building envelope, energy efficiency and sustainability, dispute resolution, project advisory, code compliance and specialty engineering. See www.vidaris.com for more information.

