Vidby Joins Grass Valley's Partner Alliance To Support Translation Workflows For Media

RISCH-ROTKREUZ, Switzerland , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidby, a leading provider of video production solutions, has announced its partnership with Grass Valley, a top media technology provider for the media and entertainment industry. This collaboration is focused on transforming the broadcast media industry.

With vidby's mission to bridge language gaps and provide access to multilingual content, this partnership with Grass Valley will help both partners explore new opportunities and advance the field of video production.

"We are excited about our partnership with Grass Valley," said Alexander Konovalov, CEO and founder of vidby. "Together, we aim to develop innovative video production solutions that help our customers create content for a global audience."

"The media market is facing the start of significant changes as a result of the active harnessing of AI technologies," stated Denis Krasnikov, co-founder at vidby and Google Cloud Innovator. "Content creators already can benefit from the 100% accurate, fast, and budget-friendly AI translation. Moreover, interest in the use of AI technologies will increase even more due to the start of the new original actor's "ethical voice mirroring" for dubbing in foreign languages. This technology was presented at IBC 2023."

As part of this partnership, vidby team was heading to IBC Exhibition 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from September 15 to 18. The IBC Exhibition is a key event for professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors. It's an opportunity for companies to display their latest products, share knowledge, and connect with industry experts.

About vidby

Vidby is a Swiss startup that provides an AI-powered solution for dubbing videos in over 75 languages. Their services include document translation, subtitling, and video production. Vidby is recognized by YouTube as a recommended vendor and is also a Google Trusted Partner.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is a leader in broadcast technology, offering solutions for the media and entertainment industry. The company is known for its products and services that help content creators deliver quality experiences to viewers worldwide.

