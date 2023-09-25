vidby Unveils Voice Cloning Feature For Multilingual Video Dubbing

News provided by

vidby

25 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

- Press release for the US and EU media

RISCH-ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vidby, a Swiss startup offering AI-powered software for fast and accurate video translation and YouTube's recommended vendor, has announced the cross-lingual voice cloning tool. The new feature will be helpful to users who need to translate and dub videos with their own voices.

Continue Reading
vidby Unveils Voice Cloning Feature For Multilingual Video Dubbing
vidby Unveils Voice Cloning Feature For Multilingual Video Dubbing

To utilize the new feature, the users will be required to submit a voice recording of at least 5 minutes in any language when placing an order through the platform. The training data requires clean audio files from a single speaker, devoid of background noise, music, or other effects. Once the sample is uploaded, vidby's advanced processing generates the digital voice replica within minutes. Afterwards, the voice sample can be used for video dubbing. Presently, the platform supports cloned voice dubbing for 28 languages. They include some of the most commonly spoken ones, such as English, German, Spanish, Mandarin, and Hindi.

"You'll find plenty of voice cloning solutions in the market for the same language, but when it comes to cross-language cloning there's a scarcity of them because it is quite a challenge. Each language has its own unique sounds that might not exist in other languages, so poor interlingual cloning can lead to a thick accent. This isn't just a machine problem; humans face it too. Think about when someone speaks a non-native language. That's why nailing interlingual cloning isn't just about mimicking the voice's tone and sound, but also about mastering the language's pronunciation without that distinct accent," explains Alexander Konovalov, CEO and co-founder of vidby. "You can easily dub videos in multiple languages with the necessary voice without compromising the quality. All you need is access to our platform and an audio recording of the speaker. We take care of the rest."

With this upgrade, vidby aims to provide its customers with an essentially limitless library of voices and to democratize cutting-edge technology, making it affordable for everyone. Digital voice creation is priced at a reasonable $10 USD, while voiceover services using the cloned voice are priced at $3 USD per minute.

To utilize the feature, the user must confirm that the provided voice belongs to them by pressing the confirmation button. This restriction reflects vidby's ethical approach to the use of AI. Once generated, the voice is securely stored within the user account, exclusively accessible to the creator.

About vidby

vidby is a Swiss-based startup offering AI-powered software for fast and accurate video translation and dubbing into 70 languages. By providing content localization, vidby helps its clients to reach new customers from other countries in no time. vidby has the status of Google technology partner and a recommended vendor on YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220274/vidby.jpg

SOURCE vidby

Also from this source

vidby's AI Technology Drives YouFact Tech's Guinness World Record Application for Most Translated YouTube Channel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.