VidCruiter Partners with iCIMS to Streamline Video Interviewing for Employers

New Integration Allows for Seamless Transfer of Candidate Data Between Platforms

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - VidCruiter, a complete online recruitment solution specializing in video interviewing, today announced a partnership with iCIMS, the leading recruitment software provider, to allow for the seamless transfer of data between their platforms.

"This agreement is a win-win for both VidCruiter and iCIMS, but, most importantly, it's a win for our clients," says Sean Fahey, CEO of VidCruiter. "By partnering with iCIMS, our solutions become even more intuitive and user-friendly, so clients have a better day-to-day experience."

The integration ensures applicant, job requisition and hiring manager data within the iCIMS applicant tracking system flows into VidCruiter. Meanwhile, anything the applicant does in VidCruiter auto-exports to iCIMS to provide stronger reporting for data-driven decisions.

"One of the reasons why clients love our software is because it makes their jobs easier through automation," Fahey said. "Providing a system that's able to work with what our clients are already using for applicant tracking purposes is a huge benefit that not all video interviewing vendors can provide."

The data flow between VidCruiter and iCIMS allows recruiters and hiring managers to easily track candidates' progress, and eliminates the need for manual data imports, which frees up time to focus on more important tasks.

"We are happy to offer our clients innovative solutions like VidCruiter to keep their talent acquisition strategies competitive," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. "When it comes to screening candidates, video saves time, money and unnecessary travel expenses, while making it fast and easy to identify qualified applicants."

About VidCruiter Inc.

VidCruiter Inc. modernizes outdated hiring practices through technology and automation. We help clients build a customized recruitment process that helps recruit the highest quality employees in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

