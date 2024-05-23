Videate Surges Ahead with Strong Momentum, Accelerating Growth and Innovation in Generative AI

Ryan Arnett promoted to CEO, Increasing Commitment to AI Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Videate, a trailblazer in AI-driven automation for software how-to video generation, announces significant advancements in its business development, solidifying its position as a leader in generative AI.

Ryan Arnett, formerly Chief Revenue Officer, has been appointed as CEO of Videate, following the retirement of co-founder CEO Mark Hellinger.

Mark's contributions to Videate made it a leading provider of AI video tools for customer success. After almost 40 years of building software companies, Mark looks forward to spending more time with his family. Hellinger will remain Chairman of the Board.

Arnett, who has a history of driving innovation and growth, commented:

"I am thrilled to lead Videate's growth as we continue to revolutionize the generative AI video space. Our team's dedication to innovation and customer success positions us at the forefront of empowering businesses with AI-driven solutions."

In addition to becoming CEO, Arnett will join Videate's board along with representatives from S3 Ventures, Tensility, and Firebrand Ventures.

Videate's growth has rapidly accelerated over the past two quarters with the addition of customers like Reputation, Asana, AppFolio, Employ, Venafi, and ThoughtSpot, double-digit increases in the number of videos generated per customer per month, and the release of game-changing new features that dramatically simplify video updates.

Businesses are increasingly investing in AI-driven solutions, with generative AI video becoming a critical focus for enhancing productivity and efficiency. Videate's customer growth, recent strategic appointments, and ambitious product roadmap mark the beginning of a rapid growth phase, positioning the company as a leader in generative AI.

"We are experiencing a pivotal moment in the AI landscape, with companies recognizing the value of productivity multipliers like Videate," said Eric Engineer from S3 Ventures. "I am confident that with Ryan's leadership and the team's commitment to innovation, Videate will continue to set new benchmarks in the generative AI space."

About Videate

Videate utilizes AI and automation to generate software videos automatically, making it fast and easy to produce up-to-date content with every new software release. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Austin, it is backed by S3 Ventures, the largest venture capital (VC) firm focused on Texas, Tensility Venture Partners, Firebrand Ventures, Wavemaker Group and AI Sprouts VC. You can learn more at www.videate.io.

