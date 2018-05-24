Videk, Inc. Partners with Canon U.S.A. to Provide Print Quality Inspection Solution

Developed specifically for the Océ VarioPrint 6000 TITAN press, Videk's DocuVision Edge solution integrates cameras and software designed to provide customers with the capability to scan a full-page image of every document printed, and then analyze it to verify and help validate personal information on transactional documents like checks. The system provides a method to help protect the printing process by helping to ensure the integrity of every document as it prints at production speeds. The result is the ability to limit unnecessary waste when corrupt documents make their way to finishing. Total job auditing and reporting help streamline re-print procedures and ease compliance concerns with internal or external customers.1

"For more than 20 years, Videk has partnered with Océ and Canon Solutions America, offering a portfolio of print inspection solutions for their suite of printers," said Tom Slechta, president and CEO of Videk. "We are now extremely pleased to expand our Canon relationship by working with Canon U.S.A. and their business partners to strengthen their product line-up and to increase our access to the production print market. This solution expands the capability of their exceptional printers by adding integrated quality control – an important benefit to those printing checks or other personal documents."

A key target application of the solution is check print integrity to help detect duplicate or missing checks. The page is scanned to read check numbers, account numbers, barcodes and the MICR line. The end report validates total check amounts and number of checks printed to help validate completeness of the run. Implementing verification within the print process by using Videk's DocuVision Edge solution can also help safeguard personal information. If an error is found, such as document numbers out of sequence, the printer can be stopped, an error message generated, and the documents diverted for subsequent reprint.

"It is imperative to limit unnecessary waste or corrupt documents from entering the finishing stage on a print job in order to save businesses' valuable time and resources," says Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Expanding our strong relationship with Videk to offer our channel partners a powerful combination of full-page scanning, with extensive data collection and production reporting functionality, is an integral component of a business' goal to enhance print quality control, particularly when it comes to sensitive information."

About Videk

Videk is a leading global provider of vision-based print verification systems, inserter input and output scanning systems, and data management software. Their focus is on empowering zero-defect production for organizations with mission-critical document communications programs - enabling print service providers to increase productivity, reduce manual labor, assure security and regulatory compliance and reduce waste. Additional information about Videk is available at http://www.videk.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Canon U.S.A. does not provide legal counsel or regulatory compliance consultancy, including without limitation, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, GLBA, Check 21 or the USA Patriot Act. Each customer must have its own qualified counsel determine the advisability of a particular solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices are set by dealers and may vary.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

