Vidence and 2bPrecise Announce Strategic Partnership to Unleash the Power of Genomic Data in Precision Oncology

Launched in June 2020 to close an evidence gap in oncology, Vidence partners with Consortium Fellows, a network of hospitals, health systems and clinicians that share a strong commitment and passion for improving the treatment journey for cancer patients. Each Consortium Fellow contributes critical oncology data and benefits from the knowledge and insights provided through the services of the SCIMON™ platform.

"The advancements in the science of genomics and genetics represent an important new area in oncology that has critical utility, if successfully unlocked," says Percy Van Crocker, Jr., MBA, President and Co-Founder of Vidence. "We are proud to be working with 2bPrecise, a company at the forefront of precision medicine technology, as we equip Consortium Fellows with the means to bring valuable insights into their daily practice of precision medicine and accelerate progress in cancer research and treatment."

The 2bPrecise platform has been implemented at healthcare organizations across the country, including Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), which rolled out 2bPrecise's precision oncology functionality across its five comprehensive cancer care hospitals in 2019. The Vidence and 2bPrecise strategic partnership in oncology represents an expansion of this relationship, with CTCA participating as a Vidence Consortium Fellow.

"All of us here are committed to helping improve cancer care, and are confident that Vidence can accelerate progress," says Assaf Halevy, CEO and Co-Founder of 2bPrecise. "We're delighted that our point-of-care precision medicine tools will complement the breadth of value Vidence will deliver to Consortium Fellows and, ultimately, all oncology stakeholders."

About 2bPrecise

The cloud-based 2bPrecise platform consumes genetic/genomic data from molecular labs and clinical information from electronic health records (EHRs), synthesizing them into a clinical-genomic ontology. The 2bPrecise Genomic EHR Mentor (GEM™) brings the resulting precision medicine insights into a physician's EHR workflow for immediate and timely use. With discrete test results consolidated into an invaluable data set, provider organizations are likewise equipped to drive efficient workflows for genomic interventions, extract population analytics, design clinical intervention programs, build cohorts for trial recruitment, enable participation in research studies and more. Learn more at www.2bPreciseHealth.com.

About Vidence, LLC

Vidence harnesses the power of clinical and genomic data and insights to advance the treatment and outcomes for oncology patients. An oncology informatics company, Vidence provides the world's leading cancer researchers, innovators and treatment providers with access and contribution to the most comprehensive knowledge base of patient journeys and outcomes. Vidence was established as an independent company in order to expand the impact of data-driven analytics and data stewardship in oncology to a broader network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics. It will be led by its three founders: Percy Van Crocker, Jr., Robert Hauser, PharmD, PhD, and Rachel Schweers, PhD, JD. The founders of the renowned Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) created Vidence to set a standard in the industry for high-quality data. As Vidence partners with a network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics as Consortium Fellows, CTCA is one of these partners. Visit Vidence.com for more information.

