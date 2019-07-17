Video Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application: Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Video analytics is the video content analysis to detect the anomalies, spatial & temporal occurrences, and automatically generate alarms or alerts to the concerned user. Several industry players such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Verint Systems, Inc., offer solutions to cater to the need of video analysis for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Video analytics automates the video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery. In the recent years, increase in demand for actionable insights from the video data has given rise to deployment by the end users from the public as well as the private sector.

Increase in demand for industrial automation drives the demand for video analytics across various industries such as banking, financial services, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. In addition, demand for IP-based security systems and infrastructure, and rise in concern over safety and security to life as well as assets is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in number of false alarms during bad weather or poor lightning conditions and the high cost of initial installment are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in requirement of business intelligence and insights, and increase in need of edge-based analytics to recognize as well as profile applications are the major factors expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

The global video analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation and logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Significant players operating in the video analytics market are AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT TYPE

• Software

• Services



BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

• On-Premise

• Cloud



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise



BY APPLICATION

• Retail

? Queue Management

? Staff Management

? Store and Inventory Management

? Aisle management

? Product Placement Analysis

? Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior Analysis

? Intrusion detection

? Others

• Healthcare

? Patient Monitoring

? Staff Management

? Emergency procedure management

? Remote Monitoring

? Security and Safety Management

? Facility management

? Access Control Management

? Others

• BFSI

? Customer Management

? Security and Safety Management

? Queue Monitoring

? Customer Behavior Analysis

? Staff Management

? Sales and Marketing Management

? Access Control Management

? Intrusion detection

? Others

• Transportation & Logistics

? Traffic management

? Security and Safety Management

? Time management

? Driver and Passenger Behavior Analysis

? Crowd management

? Parking Management

? Vehicle/Number Plate recognition

? Object recognition and tracking

? Intrusion detection

? Speeding Detection

? Others

• Government

? Intrusion Detection

? People/Face detection/recognition and tracking

? Security and Safety Management

? Incident Detection

? Resource Management

? Crowd Management

? Object recognition and tracking

? Others

• Manufacturing

? Intrusion detection

? Security and Safety Management

? Site Management

? Remote Monitoring

? Access Control Management

? Post-incident investigation

? Streamlining Operations

? Inbound/Outbound Management

? Others

• Mining

? Perimeter Security

? Remote monitoring

? Access Control Management

? Object recognition and tracking

? Employee Safety Management

? Process Control Monitoring

? Others

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Aventura Technologies, Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Intellivision

• PureTech Systems, Inc.

• Verint Systems, Inc.

• Quognify,

• Others



