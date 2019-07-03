NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Video Analytics Market to Reach $43B by 2025

The Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety– 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 234 submarkets during 2018-2025. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $43 billion in 2025.

Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety market growth is driven by the following factors:

The fast proliferation of video cameras

New and maturing technologies: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures

Safe City projects

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data Analysis

Smart Video Surveillance

Price reduction of Video Analytic systems,driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems

Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies(e.g., Intel, Bosch & Texas Instruments VA DSPs)

The rapidly growing "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation

HD video cameras cost-performance follows Moore's law

High cost of human operators & high rate of overlooked events

This 1205-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What drives the customers to purchase Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety solutions and services?What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?Who are the decision-makers?What are the customers looking for?What are the Video Analytics technology & services trends?What are the 5 vertical markets' SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The Global Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:By 5 Vertical Market:Safe City & Smart CityDefenseLand, Sea & Air TransportationSecured FacilitiesOther Law Enforcement & Public Safety By 43 National Markets:U.S.CanadaMexicoColombiaBrazilArgentinaRest of LATAMUKFranceNetherlandsBelgiumSwedenDenmarkGermanyAustriaItalySpainPolandCzech RepublicRussiaRest of EuropeTurkeyIsraelSaudi ArabiaUAEQatarKuwaitNigeriaSouth AfricaRest of MEAIndiaChinaSouth KoreaJapanAustraliaAzerbaijanKazakhstanPakistanTaiwanSingaporeMalaysiaIndonesiaRest of Asia Pacific By 5 Regional Markets:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeMiddle East & AfricaAsia Pacific By 5 Revenue Source Markets:Product SalesIntegration, Installation & CommissioningTraining & ServicesPlanning & ConsultingMaintenance & Upgrades C. The report provides detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2018-2025 market

D. The report includes the following 10 appendices:

Appendix A: National Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety – Market Background for 40 Countries

Appendix B: Present and Pipeline Intelligent Video Surveillance Technologies

Appendix C :Video Analytics (VA) & Video Content Analytics (VCA) Technologies

Appendix D: Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) Standard

Appendix E: Markov IVS Decision Algorithms

Appendix F: CCTV Based People ScreeningAppendix G: The VCA & Video Analytics Systems and Devices Industry

Appendix H: VCA & Video Analytics Industry: Business Models & Strategies

Appendix I: Video Analytics Product Standards

Appendix J: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 310 industry standards (including links)

G. The report provides updated extensive data on 112 leading video analytics related vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, aviation security products, and contact info.):

The report addresses the following current and pipeline video surveillance and analytics technologies:

