Video Analytics Market size is set to grow by USD 16,862.27 million from 2022 to 2027, The rising demand for improved security arrangements to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,862.27 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.54% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Analytics Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Video Analytics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government sector, commercial sector, banking and financial services, traffic management sector, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the government sector segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Video analytics technology has a significant role in the government sector and it helps to manage data collection and to analyze them efficiently to improve and enhance the security of government and military facilities. Moreover, video analytics systems used in the sector can collect, collate, filter, and process all types of input, including unstructured data and live feeds. Such systems help in the integration and optimization of all resources and results. Hence, due to such factors, it is expected that demand for video analytics in the enterprise segment will increase during the forecast period leading to market growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global video analytics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global video analytics market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The video analytics market in the region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to the developed infrastructure, the market in North America is quite mature but growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings is increasing the demand for video analytics for enhancing safety and security across such buildings in North America . Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Video Analytics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for improved security arrangements notably drives the market growth. The increasing frequency and intensity of security breaches and security attacks including incidences of robbery, theft, shoplifting, and terrorist attacks encourage governments and large enterprises to adopt video analytics solutions to control anti-social activities.

Various developed countries such as the US and the UK have stringent regulations mandating the installation of video surveillance cameras in public places like hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, railway stations, hotels, and shopping malls. Hence, such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing preferences for Internet Protocol (IP) cameras over analog cameras is an emerging trend in the market. These cameras are mainly designed for receiving the control data and sending /image data via an IP network. They provide a highly suitable alternative to traditional cameras for video surveillance.

Furthermore, analog or conventional cameras are mainly used in closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems. Moreover, IP-based cameras combine the capabilities of analog cameras with PC functionality. Hence, such trends influence market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Limitations associated with video analytics challenge the growth of the video analytics market during the forecast period. Some of the major factors include mechanical failures of the camera and the systems used for video analytics, the need for the storage of data, and poor performance.

The compression and transmission of data on the network lead to the uploaded videos cannot be compressed as their quality might get compromised. Moreover, video analytics efficiently ensures the security of premises, identify unattended bags, and recognize vehicle license plate in public areas. Hence, such challenges hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Video Analytics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the video analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the video analytics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the video analytics market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of video analytics market vendors

Video Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,862.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.91 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Alarm.com, AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BriefCam Ltd., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., Gorilla Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd., Infinova, International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., PureTech Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Verint Systems Inc., Viseum UK Group, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global video analytics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global video analytics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Government sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Government sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Government sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Government sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Banking and financial services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Banking and financial services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Traffic management sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Traffic management sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Traffic management sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Traffic management sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Traffic management sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 BriefCam Ltd.

Exhibit 126: BriefCam Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: BriefCam Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: BriefCam Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 129: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Genetec Inc.

Exhibit 139: Genetec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Genetec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Genetec Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Gorilla Technology Inc.

Exhibit 142: Gorilla Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Gorilla Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Gorilla Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Infinova

Exhibit 155: Infinova - Overview



Exhibit 156: Infinova - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Infinova - Key offerings

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 163: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 168: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 PureTech Systems Inc.

Exhibit 173: PureTech Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: PureTech Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: PureTech Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

