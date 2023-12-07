Video analytics market size to increase by USD 16.86 billion: APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth registers an incremental growth of USD 16.86 billion during the forecast period, however, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%. By region, the global video analytics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings and the widespread availability of video analytics solutions in North America are driving the growth of the regional market.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Analytics Market 2023-2027
Company Profiles

The video analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers smart cloud-based video analytics under its brand called Meraki.
  • Genetec Inc: The company offers AI video analytics under the brand KiwiVision video analytics.
  • Gorilla Technology Inc: The company offers video analytics software with IoT facilities and face or vehicle detection services.
  • Honeywell International Inc: The company offers video analytics with various features such as active alerts, smart impressions, alarm management servers, intrusion traces, and mask detection.
  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd: The company offers video surveillance cameras namely, M1281Q with an 8MP multi-algorithm box camera and IPC6256 VRZ bullet camera.
  • i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Infinova
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • NEC Corp.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Verint Systems Inc.
  • Viseum UK Group
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the enhanced decision-making capabilities of users, the rising demand for improved security arrangements, and the requirement for a reduced workforce and availability of filters. However, the shortage of skilled workers is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into the government sector, commercial sector, banking and financial services, traffic management sector, and others. The government sector segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related Reports:

Supply Chain Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The supply chain analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,121.6 million. The increased need to improve business processes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as implementation challenges may impede the market growth.

IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT operation analytics (ITOA) market share is expected to increase by USD 45.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 37.21%. The recent developments is notably driving the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market growth, although factors such as increasing complexities and dynamic nature of its architecture may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this video analytics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the video analytics market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the video analytics market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the video analytics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of video analytics market vendors

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Deployment
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

