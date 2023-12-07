Video analytics market size to increase by USD 16.86 billion: APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth registers an incremental growth of USD 16.86 billion during the forecast period, however, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%. By region, the global video analytics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings and the widespread availability of video analytics solutions in North America are driving the growth of the regional market.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Analytics Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The video analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers smart cloud-based video analytics under its brand called Meraki.

Genetec Inc: The company offers AI video analytics under the brand KiwiVision video analytics.

Gorilla Technology Inc: The company offers video analytics software with IoT facilities and face or vehicle detection services.

Honeywell International Inc: The company offers video analytics with various features such as active alerts, smart impressions, alarm management servers, intrusion traces, and mask detection.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd: The company offers video surveillance cameras namely, M1281Q with an 8MP multi-algorithm box camera and IPC6256 VRZ bullet camera.

The company offers video surveillance cameras namely, M1281Q with an 8MP multi-algorithm box camera and IPC6256 VRZ bullet camera. i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Infinova

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verint Systems Inc.

Viseum UK Group

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the enhanced decision-making capabilities of users, the rising demand for improved security arrangements, and the requirement for a reduced workforce and availability of filters. However, the shortage of skilled workers is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user , the market is segmented into the government sector, commercial sector, banking and financial services, traffic management sector, and others. The government sector segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into the government sector, commercial sector, banking and financial services, traffic management sector, and others. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this video analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the video analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the video analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the video analytics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of video analytics market vendors

