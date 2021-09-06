Video As A Service Market Size Worth $32.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video as a service market size is expected to reach USD 32.24 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for video communications among organizations has been accelerating, which has enabled the market to gain momentum. The demand for high-quality conferencing and the networks to support it on an array of devices continues to grow. Data is stored in the cloud, and equipment is simplified into touchscreen interfaces while managed service vendors supply software applications and push hardware manufacturers into partnerships roles. All such factors are contributing to the growth of the video as a service (Vaas) market.

Key Insights & Findings:

Many organizations have shifted to VaaS to enable customer-facing services and employee collaboration without worrying about the participants' underlying technologies and networks

Favorable government initiatives supporting the adoption of mobile applications, digital technologies, and internet connectivity to reduce manual efforts and enhance the productivity of organizations are also expected to fuel the market growth

VaaS is available to users on-demand. It implies that the service provides for consumption to meet the current demand level. The host provides an infrastructure wherein resources are pooled and shared to meet user needs

The increasing number of technology and service-based start-ups in India and China is expected to propel the Asia Pacific regional market growth

Read 170 page market research report, "Video As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vertical (BFSI, Education), By Cloud Deployment Mode (Public, Hybrid), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research.

Moreover, multiparty or point-to-point conferencing solutions have given access to vast amounts of data about meeting habits. A conferencing platform aided with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning has allowed the video collaboration platform to optimize and increase the efficacy of meetings by deploying facial recognition technologies and virtual assistants. AI in VaaS solutions has enabled organizations to determine the optimal length of a forum, the best time of the day to hold a meeting, and the ideal number of participants. In addition, voice recognition has helped the enterprises analyze the content of the sessions, draw a comparative analysis between conferences in the organization, and offer suggestions about connections among people with complementary skills.

The growing demand for VaaS owing to the globalization of businesses is expected to emerge as a significant driver for market growth. VaaS is also likely to find more applications in the corporate, education, healthcare, government, and media & entertainment end-use segments. The rapid growth in telemedicine and online education in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is anticipated to play a pivotal role in driving the demand for VaaS solutions. However, high initial investments in the purchase and deployment of Video Conferencing (VC) solutions and concerns related to the privacy and security of information are significant restraints of the market growth. The high cost of delivering video services can be attributed to high-quality video communication devices, data security software solutions for the secure transmission of data, and the training of employees.

Grand View Research has segmented the global video as a service market based on application, cloud deployment mode, vertical, and region:

Video As A Service Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Corporate Communications



Training & Development



Marketing & Client Engagement



Broadcast Distribution



Content Creation & Management



Others

Video As A Service Cloud Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Video As A Service Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

BFSI



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Retail & E-Commerce



IT & Telecom



Education



Government & Public Sector



Media & Entertainment



Others

Video As A Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Video As A Service Market

Adobe

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.

Plantronics, Inc.

RingCentral, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Check out more studies related to the Global Communication Services Industry, conducted by Grand View Research:

Network Traffic Analysis Market – The global network traffic analysis market size was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the rising need for proper network administration in line with the growing network complexities.

– The global network traffic analysis market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the rising need for proper network administration in line with the growing network complexities. Multi-access Edge Computing Market – The global multi-access edge computing market size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 42% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of IoT devices across several industries is expected to drive market growth.

– The global multi-access edge computing market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 42% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of IoT devices across several industries is expected to drive market growth. Mobile Payment Market – The global mobile payment market size was valued at USD 31.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributable to the increasing use of mobile devices to make various payments to government bodies.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.