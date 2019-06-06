Video-based Tutorial Company proprep Wins International StartUp Competition at Israel Education Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An international panel of edtech investors selected the video-based STEM tutorial company proprep as the most innovative and disruptive startup to pitch at the Israel Education Summit in Tel Aviv this week. The company won thousands of dollars worth of prizes. Summit attendees from around the world submitted their votes, and an international panel of investors served as judges.

"The judges and I were impressed by the wide range of disruptive and visionary companies from all around the world who are pushing boundaries in how we approach education and lifelong learning," said Dr. Jacob (Yaki) Dayan, founder of EdTech Israel and creator of the Israel Education Summit. "If the world embraces this kind of innovation, as we have here, we will finally have a global education ecosystem that is suited for the challenges of the 21st century."

Entrepreneur Seth Haberman, the CEO of Sense Education and former Founder and CEO of Visible World, emceed the competition.

More than 50 companies applied for the competition and 12 were selected as semifinalists to pitch in two categories. The Career Track for startups focused on HR-tech, corporate learning, vocational training, closing the skills gap, lifelong learning or career readiness. Another Education Track was open to startups aiming to disrupt education in K-12 schools, universities, and early-childhood education.

The winner of the competition, proprep, aims to improve student's success by supporting them to realize and maximize their academic potential in STEM. The company develops unique learning tools that includes video tutorials and study guides customized to the Universities syllabus and according to the specific needs of the students.

"We are honored and excited to be the winner of IES 2019 Startup Competition," said Itay Koppel, co-founder of proprep. "We are pleased to have been chosen as the first place of many great companies. Proprep's solution has changed the lives of many universities' students struggling with STEM courses."

The finalists in the 2019 Israel Education Summit Startup Competition winners are:

2nd place -- AloTok, a social network for seniors.

3rd place -- Musico, a game-based digital practice platform for music teachers and students.

Runner-up -- Net2Work, an interactive platform using content and technology to inspire, guide, and connect young people and companies directly for opportunity with work experience, internships and apprenticeships.

The winners will receive more than $7,000 total in Amazon Web Service credits from AWS, a sponsor of the summit and the startup competition.

GSVlabs will grant each of the winners one-year memberships on Passport, an online platform for entrepreneurs. Winners will also receive up to one year of flexible space at GSVlabs' innovation center in Silicon Valley, mentoring from edtech thought leaders who are part of GSVlabs' network, and a feature profile in GSV TalentED - a weekly online newsletter on edtech.

All startups in the competition will also receive a code for a one-month free trial on Passport from GSVlabs.

"EdTech Israel is the recognized gateway to the Israeli ecosystem, and so we were delighted to partner with them to support the startup competition at the 2019 Israel Education Summit, and we look forward to further collaboration between GSVlabs and EdTech Israel in the future," said Nikhil Sinha, CEO of GSVlabs.

The Startup Competition was judged by investors from around the world, including: Matthew Greenfield, Rethink Education, USA; Jan Lynn-Matern, Emerge Education, UK; Dr. Barbara Kurshan, Univ. of Pennsylvania, GSE, USA; Omar Hassan, MENA HUB, UK; Kfir Kachlon, OurCrowd, Israel.

About the Israel Education Summit

Founded in 2016 by EdTech Israel, the Israel Education Summit is held annually the first week of June in Tel Aviv. In just three years, it has grown to attract more than 120 international delegates from 16 countries. The summit is co-organized with East Wind Advisors, a leading investment bank headquartered in New York with a dedicated focus on the the Education & Human Capital sector, and is endorsed by Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry for Social Equality. More: https://www.edtechsummit.org.il/ .

About EdTech Israel

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jacob (Yaki) Dayan, EdTech Israel is devoted to developing the Israeli education innovation ecosystem, creating relationships between Israeli entrepreneurs and international investors and customers, and promoting better education worldwide. EdTech Israel is Israel's only nationwide, independent, unbiased business hub that connects the Israeli education and innovation ecosystem to international markets across all sectors. By collaborating with other national edtech hubs and international partners, EdTech Israel expands creates knowledge, expands relationships, and builds business bridges in education innovation all around the world. More: www.edtech.org.il .

