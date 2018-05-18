VIDEO: Bionomics Limited CEO & Managing Director Dr. Deborah Rathjen Featured in OTCQX Video Series

How Bionomics harnesses innovation to enhance the drug pipeline

The company's recent R&D collaboration for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer's patients

How trading on OTCQX has helped Bionomics Limited to further its strategic objectives

To watch the complete interview, visit OTC Markets Group's YouTube page at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luxgeClnAtg

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and for posttraumatic

stress disorder, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

The information contained in this press release and in the video to which it refers is provided "as is" for educational and informational purposes only and should not serve as the basis for any trading or investing decisions. OTC Markets Group makes no representations and disclaims all express, implied and statutory warranties of any kind to any viewer or third party. Neither OTC Markets Group nor any of its affiliates makes any endorsement of any particular company, security, product or financial strategy, and nothing contained in this video should be construed as investment advice. Investors should undertake their own diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-bionomics-limited-ceo--managing-director-dr-deborah-rathjen-featured-in-otcqx-video-series-300650636.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

