Video Conferencing Equipment Expert, IVCi, Discusses the Benefits of VC Technologies for Pre-Med Students

Video Conferencing (VC) technologies are beneficial in a variety of career paths and educational settings. Pre-med students in particular can benefit from these groundbreaking technologies, since it puts them front and center in patient care in a safe way. While the possibilities are endless, here are a few of the ways VC technologies are beneficial for pre-med students.

Students can experience more. It is not always feasible to have multiple students present for certain procedures or surgeries but audio visual lectures can take learning into a new realm. VC technologies expand the number and type of medical procedures that a student can witness by the time they get to medical school. This allows students to be up to date on current techniques and technologies. It also gives them a resource to revisit for reference when studying.

Learn bedside manner techniques. One of the most difficult things to teach in pre-med and medical school is bedside manner. Students need to start working on this early in their education to be successful by the time their residency comes around. Instructors can work with patients while students observe, exposing the students to techniques without them having to be there. Then, when it's the student's turn to interact with the patient in higher levels of school, they can be observed by instructors without interference.

Preparing for emergency situations. Pre-med students do not get many opportunities to prepare for the emergency situations that can happen as a doctor. However, it is important that students are exposed to the high-stress situations they can experience as a doctor to avoid potential anxiety. Video connection can put students in a simulation that feels real, as well as give them access to real situations without interfering with medical intervention. This increases confidence, which is key to a successful medical career.

VC technologies are opening doors for pre-med students. In turn, that will raise the bar in terms of quality of healthcare in the future. Students will enter medical school with a better understanding of healthcare than ever before.

