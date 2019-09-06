Video Conferencing Equipment Expert, IVCi, Discusses Three Benefits of AV and Video Conferencing Technology in Healthcare

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern healthcare requires modern solutions, and there's no better technology with a place in healthcare than AV and video conferencing equipment. Video conferencing and AV set-ups are versatile technologies that have proven to be powerful tools in the formal business world, connecting worldwide offices to domestic offices and higher ups to global teams. However, there's even more power to come from innovative AV tech in the healthcare industry. Video conferencing equipment expert, IVCi, discusses in depth 3 major benefits of AV and video conferencing technology in healthcare. Read on below for more information.

Training & Education. Healthcare is a vibrant educational space, with med students always entering into the funnel, new staff members being trained daily, and new medical developments are discovered. AV technology can play a huge role in healthcare training and education. Training procedures can be streamlined using video conferencing experiences, while med students can gain access to specialists all over the world through a high-quality AV infrastructure. The power of AV/VC tech lies in its communication abilities, bringing together faculty, students, and staff for virtual discussions regarding newly developed medical treatments, challenging patient cases, and educational collaboration. Patient Care. AV/VC technology has much to offer in enhancing the patient care experience as well. With so many patients coming in and out of the doors every day, even the most organized medical facilities are subject to human error once in a while. Incorporating intuitive AV technology to track patient treatment and communicate effectively across staff members to help streamline the patient care process and make it more reliable and less stressful. In addition, video conferencing empowers patients by using remote medicine capabilities. Outside patients can effectively communicate with doctors and nurses regarding needs, treatments, or concerning symptoms in a blink of an eye, while healthcare staff takes care of a reduced number of in-house patients. Digital Signage. One of the most useful benefits of AV/VC technology is its role in digital signage placed around healthcare facilities. Digital signage has two major uses that truly level up the patient-care experience; wayfinding and messaging. Digital signage for wayfinding allows patients and visitors to utilize interactive touchscreen maps to find directions to their destination, reducing the hassle that comes with finding one's way around an unfamiliar place. Messaging on digital signage can relay vital information to staff, patients, and visitors in seconds, indicating information such as open operating rooms and new treatment developments.

Having a powerful AV/VC infrastructure in your healthcare facility can bring your staff and patients an overall improved experience in your facility, increasing satisfaction and utility at the same time. Don't hesitate to find out exactly what the right AV/VC set-up can do for your healthcare facility.

ABOUT IVCi

