Video Conferencing Equipment Experts, IVCi, Discusses 3 Factors Driving Video Conferencing Implementation in the Workplace This Year

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help businesses maximize their day-to-day efficiency, video conferencing equipment experts, IVCi, discusses 3 factors driving video conferencing implementation to increase productivity in the workplace this year.

With a new year comes new opportunities to take another look at the tools businesses use for communication and collaboration. Quality collaboration solutions have a lot of potential to make it easier for employees to work together to make 2019 a more productive year than ever before.

Discussed below are 3 reasons why video conferencing collaborations should be an integral part of every business.

Reduces Travel Expenses. Many times, doing business requires face-to-face communication. However, having employees travel long distances to meet with one another can rack up some significant expenses and take valuable time away from business operations. The field of VC communications has come a long way in recent years and there is a strong argument that corporations who invest in strong VC collaboration solutions and have decentralized workforces will find great cost savings and ROI by reducing travel costs associated with basic business communications.

A significant benefit of collaboration solutions is the ability for companies to communicate across incredible distances. In addition to reducing the expenses and time commitments of international travel, video conferencing allows workers to easily work around time zones due to the flexibility it provides. With many cloud platforms allowing employees to access video conferencing from mobile devices or computers at home, companies can work with clients at times that are convenient for them without being tied to the office.

Convenient Document Collaboration. Cloud conferencing platforms have utility that extends beyond simple video conferencing as well. Companies that make the decision to move their day-to-day operations to the cloud will have easy access to all the relevant data, spreadsheets, presentations, and any other materials they may need to share to collaborate. Regardless of their location, everyone will have everything they need to follow along with a meeting and communicate as effectively as possible.

Streamlined Workflow. With all aspects of the business working off a single cloud platform, employees will have all the tools necessary to work quickly and effectively. A small commitment to adding flexibility to the workspace allows workers to collaborate with greater efficiency, providing easy access to video calls and a record of their work remaining easily accessible for future reference. While there are some costs associated with getting a cloud platform up and running, that initial investment will have a significant payoff in the form of a streamlined workflow that takes productivity to the next level.

