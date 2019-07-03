Video Conferencing Equipment Integrator, IVCi, Discusses How Video Conferencing Can Assist with Company Expansion

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last decade or two, video conferencing has proved to be a hugely influential practice in the workplace. The most attractive feature of video conferencing is that it allows you to contact clients, employers, co-workers, etc. without physically being in the same location. This is important because it improves the speed and efficiency of communication, which is particularly favorable for international companies, or companies that work across various states and regions. Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, explains how video conferencing can assist with company expansion below.

Reduces Travel Costs: Although face to face meetings are inevitable in the business world, they can be cut down immensely by implementing video conferencing into your company's daily routine. Lowering expenses is beneficial for obvious reasons, but it can also spread beyond that. By reducing travel costs, you can use this money and allocate it elsewhere, for example, company expansion efforts. Whether you want to open your company in another location, enlarge inventory, or hire more employees, your retained money will help you achieve this.

Provides Ability to Reach Out to More Business Contacts: The world of video conferencing allows companies and their clients to communicate in a quick and economical way. However, this isn't just confined to already held relationships, but can also prompt new ones. Since it is so easy to jump on a video consultation with someone, a company can contact new clients and potentially gain their business. The simplicity of these interactions would not be able to be achieved without video conferencing capabilities. By working with more consumers, and discussing business objectives virtually, companies will be able to enlarge their client base and expand their establishment.

Increases Employer Productivity: It's no secret that an office can be an overly stressful environment, and not necessarily something many people can handle five days a week. By giving your employees the opportunity to work from home a day or two out of the week will allow them to focus on their work at hand and help to increase their overall productivity. The beauty of working remotely is the employees still have the option to chime in with their co-workers and employers through video conferencing, exerting the same influence into their office. With an increased number of tasks being completed in a quick and efficient manner, your company will have the opportunity to work with more consumers and clients.

Establishes Better Relationships: In some cases, especially for international or nationwide companies, it can take long periods of time and be very costly to see clients. With video conferencing, you can contact your clients as much as you both decide is necessary and achieve the same result. This is not only great to speed up the work being conducted, but it also creates a more personal and harmonious relationship. By establishing a positive relationship with a client, you will most likely keep their business, and prompt them to use your product or service again in the future.

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services.

