HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent trends in office design have emphasized open floor plans, seeking to bolster on-the-spot innovation and the sharing of ideas across a space. This kind of layout has been implemented in mid-size companies and large corporations alike, but it's seen mixed results paired with increased distractions and higher use of online communication. However, the solution to these issues is simple: provide a space custom made for concentration and collaboration, free of the distractions that come with an open floor plan. What your mid-size company needs is called a Huddle Room.

Video conferencing equipment integrator, IVCi, shares four reasons why mid-size companies should consider building a Huddle Room this spring. Read more about them below.

Create an inclusive space for remote workers : While remote workers sometimes feel out of the loop on a day-to-day basis, a Huddle Room equipped with large screen TV's and a high quality wide angle camera can make their video conferences feel like real-life meetings. Including remote workers in regular business meetings and operations can increase collaboration and teamwork between coworkers, benefitting teams that are predominantly international or geographically spread out.

: While remote workers sometimes feel out of the loop on a day-to-day basis, a Huddle Room equipped with large screen TV's and a high quality wide angle camera can make their video conferences feel like real-life meetings. Including remote workers in regular business meetings and operations can increase collaboration and teamwork between coworkers, benefitting teams that are predominantly international or geographically spread out. Increase collaboration: Developing a space geared towards collaboration inherently makes it easily accessible and central to the office space. Installing a Huddle Room provides a space for people to group-up and brainstorm on the fly, rather than booking a formal meeting space weeks in advance. The flexibility and equipment of a Huddle Room encourages employees to collaborate more often and involves more of their remote peers in the conversation.

Developing a space geared towards collaboration inherently makes it easily accessible and central to the office space. Installing a Huddle Room provides a space for people to group-up and brainstorm on the fly, rather than booking a formal meeting space weeks in advance. The flexibility and equipment of a Huddle Room encourages employees to collaborate more often and involves more of their remote peers in the conversation. Easy to install and cost effective: Huddle Rooms are not a bank-breaking cost for a mid-size business. Compact size makes them easy to fit into any office space and reduces the cost of installing AV equipment and furniture. The expenses of one conference room could easily outfit four Huddle Rooms, creating more collaboration spaces for a lower price tag. Their cost effectiveness makes them the ideal option for any mid-size company looking to increase team collaboration and innovation.

Huddle Rooms are not a bank-breaking cost for a mid-size business. Compact size makes them easy to fit into any office space and reduces the cost of installing AV equipment and furniture. The expenses of one conference room could easily outfit four Huddle Rooms, creating more collaboration spaces for a lower price tag. Their cost effectiveness makes them the ideal option for any mid-size company looking to increase team collaboration and innovation. Multi-use rooms: At this point it's clear that Huddle Rooms are ideal for collaboration. However, they have multiple uses beneficial to any business. Despite their small size, Huddle Rooms make great personal spaces for more serious business operations like interviews, sales pitches, and small-scale contract meetings. Their compact size makes for a comfortable, personal atmosphere, encouraging better relationships between coworkers as well as clients and business partners.

Huddle Rooms are on the cutting-edge of collaboration spaces in the business-world, and building your business's own version of them in your office space will encourage your employees to innovate and collaborate, benefiting your business in the end.

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services.

