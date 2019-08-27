HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While video conferencing has long been a powerful business tool, it holds a lot of potential in higher education as well. College is a fast-paced time where students learn a significant amount of information on a daily basis, and they're expected to produce returns on that knowledge in the workforce following graduation. Video conferencing can enhance the college learning experience in many ways, serving up a variety of benefits to the university campus. Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, discusses how college students can benefit from VC technologies below.

Simplify global communications. A key benefit of video conferencing technology is how small the world becomes from having access to it. A classroom utilizing video conferencing technology has the world at the tips of student's fingers. Class discussions aren't just limited to the students in the classroom, but also those around the world. Video conferencing is an easy way to communicate with students and experts across the globe, enhancing lesson plans with a more global mindset.

A key benefit of video conferencing technology is how small the world becomes from having access to it. A classroom utilizing video conferencing technology has the world at the tips of student's fingers. Class discussions aren't just limited to the students in the classroom, but also those around the world. Video conferencing is an easy way to communicate with students and experts across the globe, enhancing lesson plans with a more global mindset. Brings the classroom home. Video conferencing technology allows students to bring the classroom home with them. This is especially beneficial to students who get sick or have a family emergency and need to catch up on material or attend class remotely. Lectures can be recorded and posted for students to access online, providing an essential backup for struggling students or those looking for some review.

Video conferencing technology allows students to bring the classroom home with them. This is especially beneficial to students who get sick or have a family emergency and need to catch up on material or attend class remotely. Lectures can be recorded and posted for students to access online, providing an essential backup for struggling students or those looking for some review. Strengthens relationships. Video conferencing is a very effective means of communication, with utilizing instant access from anywhere, at any time. It's availability and efficiency allow it to strengthen relationships between not only students, but also those around them. Parents and friends far away at home, peers studying abroad, and professors needed for help are all just a click away. Being able to keep in touch and communicate face-to-face, even from remote places allows students to keep their relationships strong during their time at the university, as well as long after they graduate.

Video conferencing is a very effective means of communication, with utilizing instant access from anywhere, at any time. It's availability and efficiency allow it to strengthen relationships between not only students, but also those around them. Parents and friends far away at home, peers studying abroad, and professors needed for help are all just a click away. Being able to keep in touch and communicate face-to-face, even from remote places allows students to keep their relationships strong during their time at the university, as well as long after they graduate. Increases efficiency and productivity. Video conferencing is a popular business tool in the workplace, with virtual conference meetings, digital brainstorming sessions, and online one-on-ones. Having college students familiarize themselves with video conferencing technology in an educational setting will greatly aid them not only in their courses, but also in their careers. Video conferencing experience will make them more efficient and productive students and workers, benefiting everyone in the long run.

College is a valuable time to learn and experience as much as possible. Video conferencing technology is a crucial tool for the modern student and worker, and the benefits that come with using it are tangible in both sectors. Find out what equipment you need to add video conferencing capabilities to your campus.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi