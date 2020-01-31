HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When assessing the quality of their video conferencing equipment, a lot of people tend to focus ONLY on the visual. Is the video clear? Does the camera capture a wide enough view of the room to include everyone? While those things are very important, it's just as important to have good quality audio as well.

Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, explains the importance of sound quality in a video conference.

Frequent audio issues come off as unprofessional. If you are holding an important meeting or pitching to potential clients, keeping things professional is important. Having frequent audio issues not only delays these time-sensitive meetings, they make your organization look unprofessional. This can damage the perception of your business, especially if video conferencing is the primary method of communication. Often, you only have one short video call to make an impression on someone, so it's important to get it right the first time.

Background noise can derail productivity. Background noise, feedback, static, and similar things can be distracting. They also make people have to repeat themselves multiple times, or cause misunderstanding of what people are saying. These things drastically hinder productivity and cause participants to not be on the same page, which can lead to more work down the road.

With large rooms and many people, speakers could be far away from the microphone. This can make it difficult for them to hear what is being said, or for others to hear them. Audio equipment needs to be powerful enough to pick up speakers on the other side of the room and project their audio throughout the room on the receiving end.

Multiple people talking requires exceptional clarity. Video conferences often have at least a handful of people, sometimes dozens on one call. There is bound to be a time when multiple people are speaking at once. In these cases, it's exceptionally important that audio is clear. Otherwise, there can be a miscommunication or missed information. Clear audio allows you to discern one voice from another and clearly understand what is being said.

Improving the audio quality on your video conferencing system is sure to lead to better conferences, which allows you to do better business overall.

