Video Conferencing Equipment Supplier, IVCi, Lists On-Campus Educational Trends in 2020

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation has allowed, and caused, education to drastically change. As we get the new year started, it's important to look at technology trends and how they are going to impact education. That way, educators can utilize them to create the best possible learning environment and educational experience.

Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, lists on-campus educational trends that you can expect to see in 2020.

Customized learning experiences. New digital technologies make it easier for educators to help students learn in the way that works best for them. One topic can be transformed into a visual presentation, an audio recording, an interactive lesson, or any combination. Students can access class material on demand to reinforce their learning pace.

Making knowledge more accessible. This year, information will be more accessible to students than ever before. Those with different learning abilities are beginning to utilize talk-to-text transcription and audio content to learn in a way that works for them. Lessons are also now accessible to those not physically on campus thanks to videoconferencing and recording capabilities. This opens the door to institutions taking on global students and students of all learning styles.

Heightened digital security. Data security is being taken more seriously than ever before. This year, we can expect a greater emphasis to be placed on blockchain and two-factor authentication for digital controls. This will keep educational and personal information safer than previous security measures.

A need for cost-effective solutions. Educational institutions are continuing to struggle with decreased funding. While investing in technology is a smart move for these institutions, they must do so wisely. This year, schools and universities will need to find cost-effective solutions with a proven ROI. Therefore, they might need a technology partner to not only install and manage their technology solutions, but to help them set a smart strategy as well.

Technology has allowed students to learn and connect like never before. It will be exciting to watch these trends unfold and see how much further education transforms in 2020.

About IVCi

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, collaborative meeting spaces, unified communications, video conferencing, cloud based services and industry leading back-end managed services. We partner with you to set a collaboration & migration strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi