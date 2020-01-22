HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some small business owners think that AV technologies, like videoconferencing, are reserved for large companies. However, small businesses can especially benefit from utilizing video conferencing over traditional meetings.

Video conferencing services, IVCi, discusses the top VC benefits for small businesses.

Saving money. Most small businesses need to keep costs down to maximize profits. A simple videoconferencing solution allows small businesses to utilize existing equipment like cellphones and computers to hold video conferences. Videoconferencing also saves money by reducing travel costs associated with holding in-person meetings. The investment pays for itself within just a handful of replaced meetings.

Increased collaboration. Videoconferencing gives small business employees the ability to work together when they otherwise would not. They can collaborate in real time on projects and can have face-to-face meetings with anyone regardless of location.

Being able to hire better talent. Smaller businesses can find and hire the best talent to grow their businesses quicker with videoconferencing. Conducting job interviews via video conferencing speeds up the process and allows interviewers to read body language and get a real sense of the candidate. It also allows businesses to interview people in farther locations.

Improving connections and making more business contacts. Videoconferencing allows small businesses to reach out to a wider range of business contacts. By making more connections and contacts, small business owners can expand their network and grow their business. Without videoconferencing, this would have to be done in person and someone would have to dedicate a large amount of time and money traveling to arrange these meetings. But with videoconferencing, small business owners can easily make networking a part of their daily routine.

Reducing employee stress. In smaller businesses, individual employees often feel the stress of increased workloads or missing days of work. If there is bad weather or a logistics issue, canceled meetings or unfinished collaborative projects could stress employees out. Videoconferencing allows business to carry on as usual no matter the circumstance, reducing stress.

Small businesses need to invest in their technology wisely. Choosing videoconferencing technology will prove to be a worthy investment that enables business expansion and growth.

