HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AV field is all about crafting unique AV solutions for clients across various industries. However, once the AV set-up is up and running, the job of an AV integrator isn't over yet. Finding the right technology for your solution is an important start, but having proper Day 2 support is critical in ensuring your solution works properly and supports your ROI. It's crucial for clients working with your AV system design to have access to your AV staff for troubleshooting, instructions, quality maintenance, and most effective practices. Video conferencing services provider, IVCi, discusses the importance of Day 2 support services in the AV industry. Check out why these services are important, alongside some helpful options, below.

Why Day 2 Service is Essential for Your AV Business

Coming up with great solutions to client AV problems and engineering the most effective AV infrastructure means absolutely nothing if clients don't know how to effectively operate or maintain their systems properly. All of your firm's hard work is meaningless if the system isn't used as intended, and the only way to ensure that clients understand how to maintain and operate your AV set-up is to give them access to your Day 2 services. If your firm installs an AV set-up then disappears, clients will be left in the dark and have lower overall satisfaction than those walked through the process of setting up, operating, and troubleshooting your AV system.

Popular Day 2 Service Options

Help Desk Access – Having a virtual chat support system provides clients with 24/7 live support for your AV solution. This will give clients a place to reach out to your staff for quick functional questions and troubleshooting, ensuring they have a smooth experience transitioning into your AV system.

– Having a virtual chat support system provides clients with 24/7 live support for your AV solution. This will give clients a place to reach out to your staff for quick functional questions and troubleshooting, ensuring they have a smooth experience transitioning into your AV system. Data Analytics – Cultivating data sets for collaboration meeting spaces, software, and conferencing platforms allows clients to better accomplish their business goals utilizing your AV solution. Big data has the potential to improve ROI, giving customers the power to analyze metrics set-up for them and see how your AV system is helping them achieve more.

– Cultivating data sets for collaboration meeting spaces, software, and conferencing platforms allows clients to better accomplish their business goals utilizing your AV solution. Big data has the potential to improve ROI, giving customers the power to analyze metrics set-up for them and see how your AV system is helping them achieve more. Training and Adoption Services – Though providing day 2 services in person can be time-consuming, expert training for successful integration of technology will give clients a much more positive outlook on your firm's AV solution. Being directly trained and informed about how to utilize your AV system set-up properly and efficiently will make customers put their trust in you and your solutions. Whether it's reading through paper documents, providing a PPT presentation, or a hands-on training course for employees, personalized solutions paired with personalized training sessions can truly enhance your customer experience.

Day 2 support services are an essential piece of providing AV solutions. Ensure you're meeting and exceeding client expectations everyday with innovative AV integration partnered with valuable Day 2 support services.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi Cloud Video Conferencing is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi