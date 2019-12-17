Video Conferencing Services Provider, IVCi, Discusses the Top 3 VC Benefits for Attorneys

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing services , IVCi, discusses the top video conferencing benefits for attorneys.

Often attorneys must keep in near constant communication with clients. They also need to establish trust with frequent, in person meetings with clients. However, for an attorney, time (especially travel time) is money – literally as they often bill services by the hour. As technology options increase, so do the options for attorneys in how they communicate with their current and potential clients. One option that is proving to be the most beneficial is video conferencing. By taking physical location constraints out of the equation, video conferencing is revolutionizing the way lawyers conduct business. Why?

Here are some of the top benefits of video conferencing for attorneys:

Expanding their potential client base. Previously, an attorney's potential client base was greatly limited to location, depending on the specific practice. Video conferencing removes that hindrance by allowing attorneys to have "face-to-face" consultations and meetings with potential clients regardless of where they are physically. Reducing travel time and cost. While some travel is still required for attending court and other obligations, attorneys can greatly reduce the amount of time and money spent on traveling by utilizing video conferencing. Shaving just 30 minutes of travel time can add hours of productive time back into the workweek and add up to thousands of dollars saved per year. Ensuring security of information. Attorneys have an added challenge when it comes to client communication -- protection of confidential information and data. It's important that attorneys understand that the video conference tool they use will be cloud-based and hosting information via a third party and may demand additional securities from a "typical user". Fortunately, the right video conferencing services utilize VOIP and data encryption to help ensure attorneys are meeting all legal and ethical guidelines for communication.

If attorneys are not already doing so, they should consider adding video conferencing capabilities to their offices. It will allow them to expand their potential client base, streamline their daily lives, and keep client information safe and secure -- helping them provide the best possible service.

About IVCi

IVCi cloud video conferencing is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, collaborative meeting Spaces, unified communications, video conferencing, cloud based services and industry leading back-end managed services. We partner with you to set a collaboration & migration strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi

Related Links

https://ivci.com/services/video-conferencing/

