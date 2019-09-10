Video demonstrating Kia Rear Occupant Alert system is now available.

"Kia Motors America is proud of its commitment to safety and fully supports the application of all available technology to preserve human life," says Michael Cole, chief operating officer, Kia Motors America. "The deaths of children left in hot cars, of which there have been 41 this year and 891 between 1990 and 20183 are particularly heartbreaking. The Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) system that is standard on all Kia Telluride models is designed to help prevent future tragedies."

The ROA demonstration video is available to view and download at https://www.kiamedia.com/us/en/models/telluride/2020/videos#telluride. A version without voiceover is also available at kiamedia.com.

1 To function, Rear Occupant Alert must be activated via the vehicle controls as described in the owner's manual. Sensors activate when vehicle is locked. To receive smart phone alerts, a compatible device must be used and the Kia Access app downloaded and activated.

2 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

3 Data according to kidsandcars.org.

