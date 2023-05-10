Video Dept. Brings Professional Video Production to Geauga County

CHARDON, Ohio , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Klein and Nate Winne, co-founders of Company 119, a digital marketing and website design firm, have recently launched the Video Dept., a full-service video marketing agency. The Video Dept. offers professional video and photography services designed to help businesses showcase their brand, spotlight their services, and extend their reach to attract new clients—and there's no need to travel to downtown Cleveland to access these services. Their newly renovated studio is conveniently located on Chardon Square at 103 South Street #3 and is designed to be an ideal space to film interviews with clients, take team photos, and more.

In-studio shoot at Video Dept. Jon Klein, Director, and Emily Petsche, Director of Operations. at Video Dept on a video shoot.

"There is nothing like this in Geauga County," says Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Company 119. "There is so much potential for businesses in this region to tap into professional video and photography for the first time and realize the impact on their marketing. We're excited to make these services more accessible to local businesses."

The Video Dept. is led by award-winning Cleveland filmmaker Jonathan Klein, who has significant experience working with companies and brands across Northeast Ohio and beyond.

"We really get to know our clients, their business, and their goals for each project," says Jonathan. "Our goal is to help people tell the stories of their business in a compelling and meaningful way that will connect with their clients, prospective employees, and the community."

The Video Dept. is located at 103 South Street #3 in Chardon, Ohio. For more information about our services, please direct inquiries to [email protected] and 216-626-3911.

Website: videodept.com

