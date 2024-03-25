VIDEO: Dorney Park Releases First Official ON RIDE Point of View Video from New Iron Menace Roller Coaster

Dive Roller Coaster Boasts 95-Degree Drop, 4 Inversions

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast's highly anticipated, first-ever dive roller coaster Iron Menace is on the move and cameras are already capturing some of the dynamic testing underway at the Allentown, Pennsylvania amusement park.

This morning the park released the first official on ride point of view video. It shows one of the 21-seat trains diving down the 160 foot high, 95-degree drop, before flying at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour across the brand-new track.

Iron Menace boasts four inversions including a tilted loop, which is the first of its kind for a dive roller coaster, in addition to some dynamic theming that pays homage to the Lehigh Valley's rich industrial history.

"2024 will be a historic year for Dorney Park with Iron Menace and some of the story-telling that comes along with it," said Dorney Park's Public Relations and Communications Manager Ryan Eldredge. "A new restaurant and bar, a new gift shop, and Iron Menace's breath-taking station will really bring our new Steel Yard themed area to life."

Engineers working on the project say that although they aren't yet testing the hold element on the dive roller coaster that'll leave riders suspended for 3-seconds, they feel great about the progress that has been made.

Last week the ride completed its first test run in front of dozens of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom employees.

Dorney Park's Opening Day is scheduled for May 10, 2024, but some fun ride-related events are expected to happen during the month of April.

For more information about Iron Menace or to get a season pass, guests are encouraged to visit dorneypark.com.

BACKGROUND: The Iron Menace, the Northeast's first-ever dive roller coaster, opening in 2024, will be the first new coaster built at Dorney in 19 years.

Riders of Iron Menace will start their exhilarating journey in the remains of an old steel mill and then climb 160 feet where they'll hang over the beyond-vertical first drop before diving into the first of four mind-bending inversions.

With nearly 2,200 feet of steel track, this awe-inspiring roller coaster will feature a unique "hold and dive" element, where riders will find themselves hanging on the edge of their seats, breathlessly awaiting the heart-pounding 95-degree, 152-foot drop.

With speeds up to 64 miles per hour, Iron Menace will boast the first-ever tilted loop on a dive coaster. After the initial, beastly drop, the train will pull up sharply and flip 180 degrees in an Immelmann inversion. A zero g-roll will dish out a 360-degree inversion in wild weightlessness, while the tilted loop and a 360-degree corkscrew spin will leave riders wondering which way is up.

