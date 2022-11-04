Video Featuring a Medically Fragile Child and Her Love of Music Wins a Mid-America Emmy Award

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A video made for the Ukulele Kids Club (UKC), an international non-profit organization in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, has won a Mid-America Emmy award in the health & medical category. The video was created by Spot Content Studio and features Charlotte Bishop and her mother, Kallie Velazquez. Charlotte, who is diagnosed with aplastic anemia, receives care at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis and participates in music therapy. The video documents Charlotte's music journey as the recipient of the UKC's 10,000th ukulele donation.

"I was so surprised and excited to get the 10,000th uke because I had no idea it was coming," said Charlotte Bishop, the child to receive the donation. "It's very special to me and I play it all the time." The video highlights Charlotte's participation in music therapy with the ukulele and how it allowed her to cope with her frequent hospital visits to treat her aplastic anemia diagnosis.

Charlotte was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in November 2019 and received treatment at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Music therapy at Cardinal Glennon has helped pediatric patients like Charlotte cope with their diagnosis while providing pain and symptom support and ultimately helping them through the challenges of serious health conditions. In May 2021, the UKC donated its 10,000th ukulele - a custom-crafted and painted piece made specially just for the milestone. It features bright and colorful images of children holding hands in unity.

"Just the thought of that video being nominated for an Emmy is mind-blowing, and now winning—I don't even know where to begin!" said Kallie Velazquez, Charlotte's mom and now a member of the board of directors of UKC. "I was speechless and crying and enjoying every minute of the ceremony."

The video highlights Charlotte as the UKC's 10,000th ukulele recipient and showcases the importance of music in the lives of medically fragile kids. The UKC is a 501c3 non-profit that supports medically fragile children around the world through music. By donating its signature instrument to children and teens in need, the UKC teaches kids how to apply music for their well-being. The UKC partners with over 325 music therapy programs globally and has donated over 13,000 ukuleles since its inception in 2013. Last year, they launched a new program UKC AT HOME, to provide ongoing support to children once they return home with their new instrument.

"We are so proud of Spot Content studio and how wonderfully they told Charlotte's story," said Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, Music Therapist and CEO of Ukulele Kids Club. "Our mission of transforming lives through music is made possible by our partnerships with hospitals like Cardinal Glennon, and having it recognized by the National Academy of Television is truly an honor."

The Mid-America Emmy Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences . The 46th Mid-America Regional Emmy Awards gala was held October 29th in St. Louis, where Charlotte and her family attended along with Charlotte's music therapist Kelli McKee, UKC CEO Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, and the team from Spot Content Studio which included Alvaro Aro, Sanford Mendelson, and Tim Kimberling.

Watch the Emmy-winning video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofyfBVW8SRQ

