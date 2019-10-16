Video: Five Year-Old Charms Allegiant Passengers As Honorary Flight Attendant En Route To His Walt Disney World® Resort Wish

In a grand send-off at gate A2, with airport officials and Make-A-Wish Michigan representatives there to see him off, S.J. was named an honorary Allegiant flight attendant. A crew member presented S.J. with a kid-sized version of the crew uniform, complete with orange tie, yellow shirt and blue sweater vest. He also received his very own customized wings pin with his nickname and the words "flight attendant" etched in the metal. B-roll is available for download here.

During the flight, S.J. walked along the aisle of the aircraft with a flight attendant and handed out complimentary snack-packs of pretzels. Passengers were delighted with the in-flight service.

S.J.'s wish was to spend a week with his family at Walt Disney World® Resort. Handing out snacks during the flight was a "wish enhancement," just a little extra something that Allegiant was thrilled to be a part of, said Hilarie Grey, the airline's managing director of corporate communications. She also oversees Allegiant's corporate giving initiatives.

Since 2012, Allegiant has partnered with Make-A-Wish, helping to fulfill the wishes of more than 1,800 children. The airline is currently a Wish Champion, recognized for making $1 million in annual contributions. It is also the only domestic carrier to feature an aircraft with a Make-A-Wish themed livery.

"Many of the kids we fly to their wish destinations are traveling to Florida," Grey said. "But this is the first time a Wish kid has asked to serve snacks to passengers in flight. We found out from Make-A-Wish that S.J. loves anything to do with flying, so we not only wanted to say 'yes,' but aimed to make the experience extra special."

A special thank you to Disney for their donation of theme park tickets and other perks for each of the wish families, including SJ and his family, as part of their 39-year relationship with Make-A-Wish.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF .

