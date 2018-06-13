Video Game Dependency May Be Detrimental to Health, Says Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain events in life can be hard to handle and people may look for an escape. Individuals may find their escape in different ways, including the alternate realities that video games can offer. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, encourages those who may be engrossed in video games, to the point of almost ignoring reality, to stop and think about why they may be doing so.

Video games that are quick-paced, filled with eye-catching graphics and bring any sort of immersion along with them have a good chance to be addicting on some level. Giving the mind a chance to have a break from problems can be beneficial. But escaping from problems into a video game won't actually solve anything and could potentially make things worse. "With all the different types of games out, there's something for everyone. That can be great if they're using it just for leisure, but if they're ignoring problems because of them or creating more problems, it can be troublesome," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Someone who could benefit from counseling or alternative medicines may be avoiding seeking help because it might be too expensive, and self-medicating in a way with video games could be a cheaper alternative. As an FEBC member, an individual may be able to better afford some sort of assistance with problems that are being avoided, subconsciously or otherwise. "FEBC's priority is getting people to be able to better afford the things they need in life. With the benefits we provide to our members, we hope to be able to indirectly improve the quality of our members' lives," said Martinez.

