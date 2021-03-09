Video Game Market in the US to Showcase Superior Growth During 2021-2025|Rising Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth |Technavio

Video Game Market in the US: The rising penetration of smartphones and improving Internet access to drive growth

Mobile gaming is the largest segment of the video game market in the US. The growth of the mobile gaming segment is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and improving access to the Internet. The availability of low-cost smartphones is increasing the demand for such devices in various emerging countries, which drives the growth of the segment. The use of large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions for gaming improves the experience of users. The improvements in access to high-speed Internet also drives the growth of the video game market in the US. Thus, enhanced Internet access will drive the growth of the video game market in the US during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the evolution of the PC gaming and gaming console market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Video Game Market In the US: Evolution of PC gaming and gaming console market

The introduction and popularity of Xbox and PlayStation have led to the development of the modern video game industry. Several companies that offer PCs have improved their device configurations to support gaming. Most vendors in the PC gaming industry are delivering games as downloadable content available on digital distribution platforms. The launch of such platforms will drive the growth of the video game market in the US. Improvements in the microprocessors of gaming consoles make the gaming experience seamless. The rising demand for gaming consoles from end-users has encouraged new vendors to venture into the market. The launch of such products will drive the growth of the global video game market during the forecast period.

"The growing popularity of eSports and the rising number of professional gamers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Video Game Market In the US: Major Vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Bluestack Systems Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Video Game Market In the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the video game market in the US by Type (Offline and Online) and Platform (Mobile devices, Consoles, and Computing devices).

The Afghanistan region led the video game market in the US in 2021, followed by Algeria and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the offline region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing popularity of eSports tournaments.

