Video Game Market Size to Grow by 7.59%, Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Improving Internet Access to Drive Growth - Technavio

The report on the video game market offers a comprehensive analysis by platform (mobile devices, consoles, and computing devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video game market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, such as musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. However, some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Game Market 2022-2026

The video game market size is expected to grow by USD 73.62 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Video Game Market: Major Growth Drivers



The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access are driving the growth of the video game market. The number of mobile gamers has increased, especially in growing economies such as India and China due to the availability of high-end smartphones. The use of large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions for improves the gaming experience of users. The internet provides users with affordable access to multiplayer games, especially casual online games. Thus, improvements in internet access will drive the growth of the global video game market during the forecast period.

Video Game Market: Major Segmentation

By platform, the mobile devices segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing access to the internet, which is encouraging many new and experienced PC gamers to adopt mobile gaming.

By geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to factors such as the expansion of broadband connectivity. The region is expected to account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Video Game Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Activision Blizzard Inc. - The company offers video games such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Diablo, which deliver interactive gaming and entertainment experiences.

The company offers video games such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Diablo, which deliver interactive gaming and entertainment experiences. Electronic Arts Inc. - The company offers video games such as Grid Legends, Battlefield, NHL, FIFA, Lost in Random, and Madden.

The company offers video games such as Grid Legends, Battlefield, NHL, FIFA, Lost in Random, and Madden. Microsoft Corp. - The company offers video games such as Asphalt, Roblox, Hill Climb Racing, Minecraft, and Conflict of Kingdoms.

The company offers video games such as Asphalt, Roblox, Hill Climb Racing, Minecraft, and Conflict of Kingdoms. Nintendo Co. Ltd. - The company offers video games such as Mario, Pokémon, Legends of Zelda, Star Wars, and MLB The Show.

The company offers video games such as Mario, Pokémon, Legends of Zelda, Star Wars, and MLB The Show. Rovio Entertainment Corp. - The company offers video games such as Angry Bird Series, Small Town Murders, Sugar Blast, and Darkfire Heroes.

Video Game Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 73.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Europe S.A.S, Capcom Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GIANTS Software GmbH, Konami Holdings Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCSOFT Corp., NetEase Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NXC Corp., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Vivendi SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

5.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consoles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consoles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 93: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 97: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Electronic Arts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 100: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Exhibit 109: Rovio Entertainment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Rovio Entertainment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Rovio Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Rovio Entertainment Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 113: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

Exhibit 118: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 122: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 123: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Ubisoft Entertainment

Exhibit 125: Ubisoft Entertainment - Overview



Exhibit 126: Ubisoft Entertainment - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key news



Exhibit 128: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Ubisoft Entertainment - Segment focus

10.12 Vivendi SE

Exhibit 130: Vivendi SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: Vivendi SE - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Vivendi SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Vivendi SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

