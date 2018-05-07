Video Game Software Global Market Report 2018

Video Game Software includes companies that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing video games. This also includes companies that are solely involved in designing and developing or in publishing only.

The global video game software market was valued at $58 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $22.9 billion or 0.4% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $13.7 billion or 0.2% of the global video game software market.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are gaining popularity in the Video Game Software market. VR allows players to experience being in a three-dimensional environment and interact with that environment.

AR is a specific type of VR that aims to duplicate the environment through computer software and displays. AR adds intense graphics, sounds and even smell to the experience. Pokemon GO is one such AR video game where the player can catch and train Pokemon and then fight with other players and their "pets".

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the video game software? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The video game software market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider information technology market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The video game software market section of the report gives context. It compares the video game software market with other segments of the video game software market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Video Game Software Market Indicators Comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Browser Games; PC Games; Smart Phone/Tablet Games; Console Games



Companies Mentioned: Sony, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, EA, Nintendo

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.



Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Video Game Software Market Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

