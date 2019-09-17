Video-In-Print is a Huge Success in the Retail Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the LA-based rock band Tool released their latest CD "Fear Inoculum", they created a Special Edition which contained a 4.0" LCD video screen embedded in the packaging. Selling for $45, they quickly sold out – before the official release. Another production run was quickly produced, and it appears they also sold out. Copies are selling on eBay for many times the original selling price. And that is the impact of Video-In-Print. Video-In-Print fuses the best of digital, video and print together to elicit greater engagement and response from your audience.

Video Screen embedded in new CD release

Sales at music stores were reminiscent of times past with owners reporting lines of people waiting and the return of midnight sales. Store owners limited consumers to one album each despite requests to purchase more than one. The release demonstrates that physical sales still matter if the content is good, the packaging carefully considered, and the added value of video content is added to the mix.

"We were really surprised at the response within the retail market for this type of collaboration," said Rob Likoff, CEO of Vpak® Media, the Innovator in Video-in-Print Technology. "We have created a number of highly successful award-winning programs across many industries in the business-to-business environment but have not ventured into the retail sector. In fact, Vpak has been recognized as one of the "Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies" in the US for the second year in a row in 2019. "The success of this launch opens a number of new retail opportunities for us and we are excited to leverage our superior technology in these new markets," says Likoff.

"Our proprietary 'Tru-Def™' technology offers viewers the highest resolution screens in the industry and adds a level of engagement previously unavailable in Video-In-Print. We are thrilled to be the only manufacturer offering a third-generation option containing over 500% more pixels, faster processing speed and another giant leap in color rendition, contrast and ultimately engagement," said Richard Weber, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Vpak.

"The synergy between music and video is well established," continued Likoff, "although to package them together for retail sale is new. Considering the explosion of new content, we think the sky is the limit."

Tru-Def™ is only available from Vpak®.

Founded in 2003, Vpak provides innovative brand engagement for organizations ranging from large multinationals to small privately-held companies as well as not-for-profit organizations, government agencies and educational institutions. Vpak is the leading innovator in Video-In-Print technology and has won numerous awards for combining technology, design and packaging.

