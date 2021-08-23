Video Intelligence Announces New Collaboration to Deliver Associated Press Video Content Contextually

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- video intelligence [vi] and The Associated Press [AP] have struck a new deal that will see vi deliver AP content contextually to its publishing partners.

This means publishers who use vi's contextual video matching service will now have access to AP content, and advertisers can access this instream inventory. It's the latest addition to video intelligence's ever-expanding premium content offering.

Initially rolling out across the USA and LATAM, the content will cover both news and entertainment, and be available in English and Spanish. The video content will be contextually matched to relevant web pages using vi's own technology.

vi believes that the combination of high-quality content and contextual matching technology creates the best environment for publishers, content creators, advertisers and users.

About the collaboration, vi CEO and Co-Founder Kai Henniges said, "The AP is recognized globally as providing the best and most trusted news content. This collaboration will enable us to place this content in context, enabling our publisher base to gain and retain users."

Alwyn Lindsey, Vice President Sales EMEA, said: "We are pleased to be working with video intelligence to expand the reach of AP's news and entertainment video. AP works every day to advance the power of facts through our journalism, and making our content available to vi's partners helps us do that."

vi is a contextual video platform. We connect publishers, content creators and brands through video storytelling. vi brings context to videos using AI and automation to understand them and place them in proximity to other, relevant content.

