video intelligence Targets Mobile Developers with its Contextual Video Platform

The two partnerships are:

Countly - an analytics platform for tracking customer journeys in web, desktop and mobile applications.

Framework7 - a full featured HTML framework for building iOS & Android apps.

Both products integrate directly with video intelligence, allowing app developers a full stack video solution from the outset.

vi sees it as its mission to enable to publishers to join the video revolution, through content and advertising. As such, these new integrations enhance the opportunities for mobile publishers to deliver the video that users increasingly demand on their apps, and provide a sustainable funding model.

Kai Henniges, CEO of video intelligence, said: "We are making mobile video easy for app developers. App publishers need video to captivate users, and fund their platforms, and these partnerships enable them to do just that, effortlessly. Plugging the solutions together enables app developers to 'build, engage and analyse,' all out of the box."

Onur Alp Soner, CEO of Countly Ltd, said: "At Countly we are all about analyzing the customer journey and enhancing the level of engagement in mobile applications. We have partnered up with video intelligence not only to make monetization more accessible to all Countly customers, but also because their technology delivers high quality and relevant video ads that blend perfectly into the user experience."

Vladimir Kharlampidi, Founder of Framework7, said: "Framework7 provides ultimate tools for developers to build cross platform mobile apps and mobile app monetization is a game changer for many app developers. So we have partnered with vi to bring high quality contextual video ads with almost one-click monetization opportunities for thousands of app developers across the world."

For more information on vi visit www.vi.ai

For more information on Countly visit https://count.ly/

For more information on Framework7 visit https://framework7.io/

About video intelligence (vi)

vi is a contextual video platform, connecting publishers, content providers and brands through video storytelling. Video inventory is lacking, and users are hard to captivate, therefor vi's tools use contextual matching to create compelling video experiences on desktop and mobile. vi offers a full suite of self-serve tools: a video syndication engine powered by machine learning, a video ad server and an SSP. vi is trusted by 30,000 publishers to deliver millions of contextual video stories every day.

vi stories is nominated for Best Video Marketing & Advertiser Platform and Best Video Distribution Platform at the Digiday Media awards Europe.

For more information contact info@vi.ai



SOURCE video intelligence